CCI Flat Detector mw

Crypto_Forex Indicator "CCI FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint.

I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4.





- Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection.

- "CCI FLAT Detector" can be used for Price Action entries confirmation or in combination with other indicators.

- You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid trading there.

- You can use it for reversal scalping - to trade reversals from flat borders.

- There are plenty opportunities to use "CCI FLAT Detector" instead of standard CCI oscillator.

- Commodity_Channel_Index (CCI) measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.

- It is great to take Sell entries from above +200 zone and Buy entries from below -200.





https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here:

This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.