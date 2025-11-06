Aladdin trend EA

Aladdin : trading bot - https://ostinato-trading.com/

Aladdin is a trend-following trading strategy focused on relative outperformance, it is designed to capture prolonged trends in the Nasdaq-100, to be used on CFDs or futures.

It exploits long-term directional moves—whether bullish or bearish—to generate durable outperformance across full market cycles.

Adaptive. Robust.


⚠️ To be used only on the Nasdaq-100 – timeframe 1 hour – the time used corresponds to UTC+2, adjust according to your broker’s time zone

⚠️ To prevent the Insufficient result from Slow MA error, make sure you’ve opened a Daily (D1) chart of the Nasdaq-100 symbol in MT5 so it can download enough historical data to calculate the long-term moving average

⚠️ Performances presented are for futures contrat (no overnight SWAP and no overngiht closing), set “overnight closing = true” to close positions overnight and avoid SWAP fees if you wish

⚠️ All settings are done, you just need to choose your risk management method (fixed lot, $ per trade, or % of account balance)

More from author
All Day Long EA
Nicolas Yves Gregoire Falgayrettes
Experts
AllDayLong : trading bot -  https://ostinato-trading.com/ AllDayLong is an intraday trading strategy focused on relative outperformance, it is designed to beat the Nasdaq-100 index, to be used on CFDs or futures. It takes long positions during bullish phases and stops trading during bearish phases, in order to preserve capital and ensure lasting outperformance. Simple. Effective. ️ To be used only on the Nasdaq-100 - timeframe 1 hour - the time used corresponds to UTC+2, a djust according to y
Intra Flow EA
Nicolas Yves Gregoire Falgayrettes
Experts
IntraFlow :  trading bot -  https://ostinato-trading.com/   IntraFlow is an intraday absolute-return trading strategy, it is designed to capture short-term opportunities on the Nasdaq-100, to be used on CFDs or futures. It aims to capitalize on intraday momentum and rapidly adapt to the market’s direction, with risk management calibrated to current volatility. Reactive. Precise. ️   To be used   only on the Nasdaq-100   –   timeframe 1 minute   – the time used corresponds to   UTC+2 , a djust
Double Range Break EA
Nicolas Yves Gregoire Falgayrettes
Experts
RangeBreak  :  trading bot -  https://ostinato-trading.com/   RangeBreak is an intraday absolute-return trading strategy, it is designed to capture directional market sessions on the Nasdaq-100 , to be used on CFDs or futures. It exploits time range breakouts to capitalize on explosive and sustained moves while filtering out false signals to maximise trade quality. Explosive. Selective. ️ To be used only on the Nasdaq-100 – timeframe 5 minutes – the time used corresponds to UTC+2, adjust accor
Filter:
mulamax
19
mulamax 2025.12.21 13:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review