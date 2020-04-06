Are you ready to elevate your Gold trading strategy? The Trend-Sensing Pro EA is a sophisticated, non-Martingale, non-Grid Expert Advisor designed to systematically capture market trends on the volatile XAUUSD (Gold) market.

This EA is not just another automated tool—it's your personalized assistant, using advanced logic based on customized Heiken Ashi and Moving Averages to identify high-probability entry points. Forget guesswork and emotional decisions; let the Trend-Sensing Pro EA trade with discipline and precision.

✨ Key Features & Advantages

Trend-Sensing Precision: It utilizes a proprietary Trend-Sensing mechanism based on modified Heiken Ashi (non-repainting) and Moving Averages to identify the true direction of the market and filter out noise, ensuring you enter trades with the trend.

Built for Gold (XAUUSD M5): This EA has been specifically optimized and configured for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe . It is ready-to-use—just attach it to your chart and let it start working! We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

Advanced Risk Management: It incorporates an optional Risk Percentage money management system that automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your account equity and entry probability, ensuring consistent risk control.

ATR-Based Trailing Stop: Protect your profits effectively! The EA uses Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically adjust your trailing stop loss only after a position has reached a specific profit level, maximizing gains while minimizing exposure.

Daily Drawdown Control: Sleep soundly knowing your account is protected. The optional Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature will halt trading and close all positions if your equity drops below a predetermined daily limit, safeguarding your capital.

Time-Based Trading: Define your perfect trading hours with the Start Hour and End Hour inputs, allowing you to focus on the most volatile or desired market sessions.

No Dangerous Strategies: The EA strictly avoids risky Martingale and Grid systems, prioritizing sustainable, trend-following growth.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly. 📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul



⚙️ Ready-to-Use Parameters (Inputs)

The Trend-Sensing Pro EA is highly customizable, but it comes pre-optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe, making it quick and easy to deploy.

Risk Percentage: Set the maximum percentage of equity to risk per trade (e.g., 1.5%). Setting this to 0 enables a fixed lot size.

Lots: Fixed Lot Size to use if Risk Percentage is disabled (set to 0).

Start Hour & End Hour: Define the daily window for the EA to look for new trade entries.

ATR Period for Volatility & ATR Threshold: Used to ensure the market is sufficiently volatile before opening a new trade.

Magic Number: A unique ID to manage trades opened only by this EA.

EMA Period & EMA Timeframe: A higher timeframe EMA (e.g., D1) is used as a powerful trend filter, ensuring trades align with the long-term trend.

Daily Cut Loss Percentage: The maximum percentage drawdown allowed from the daily starting balance before trading is halted for the day.

ATR Trailing Period & Multiplier: Determines how aggressively the stop loss will be trailed once the trade is in profit.

ATR Profit Multiplier: The profit level (in ATR units) required to activate the trailing stop feature.

Day Range: Number of days used to calculate the daily range for Take Profit placement.

Ma Period & Ma Metod: Parameters for the custom Trend-Sensing indicator (optimized with an EMA method).

🎯 Don't Miss Out!

Take control of your Gold trading today. With robust risk management and intelligent trend-sensing logic, the Trend-Sensing Pro EA offers a powerful solution for serious traders.

Download the Trend-Sensing Pro EA now and attach it to your XAUUSD M5 chart to start capitalizing on Gold's movements!