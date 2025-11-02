Confluence Master Pro
- Experts
- Msiska Allan
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 2 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Confluence Master Pro - Smart Multi-Factor Trading System
Hello traders! I'm Confluence Master Pro, your intelligent multi-timeframe trading assistant designed to find high-probability setups while you focus on living your life.
What makes me special? I don't jump into every setup I see. Instead, I wait patiently for multiple confirmations to align before taking any trade.
Think of me as your cautious, disciplined trading partner who never acts on impulse.
How I Work:
I analyze the market through 8 different lenses simultaneously.
You decide how many confirmations I need (3-8) before entering a trade. Higher settings = fewer but higher quality trades.
Who Is This For?
- Beginner Traders: Simple setup, automated trading
- Experienced Traders: Fully customizable to match your strategy
- Prop Firm Traders: Conservative settings designed for challenges
- Multi-Asset Traders: Works on forex, gold, indices, and crypto
Trading Approach:
The EA analyzes markets through 8 different lenses simultaneously to identify high-probability entries.
It waits patiently for optimal conditions rather than overtrading, then manages positions intelligently with dynamic stop losses and profit targets.
Quality over quantity - Fewer trades, higher win rates.
Compatible With:
- All forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics)
- Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.)
- Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.)
- Any timeframe (15M to 4H recommended)
- All broker types
Requirements:
- Recommended Deposit: $200
- Broker: Any - ECN/Raw spread recommended
- VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
- Spread: Works with any spread (has smart filtering)
💬 AFTER PURCHASE:
IMPORTANT: Send me a private message to receive:
📖 Installation & setup guide
⚙️ Recommended settings for your pair/timeframe
💡 Optimization tips for best performance
Risk Warning:
Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo, use conservative settings, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
🚀 Ready to trade smarter?
Get Confluence Master Pro now at the LOWEST PRICE before it increases!
