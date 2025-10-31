CRT Bomb

CRT Bomb Indicator - MT5 GBPUSD

The CRT Bomb is a professional trading indicator that detects high-probability 3-candle reversal patterns (CRT - Candle Reversal Technique) across all timeframes and symbols. VPS is recomended so that you dont miss any CRT setups as they form , for entries you can use your manual analysis for confirmation like FVG, OBS etc

Works on GBPUSD ONLY BUY THE FULL VERSION WORKING ON ANY INSTRUMENT HERE  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155393

Key Features:

  • Identifies impulse-trap-reversal candle structures

  • Provides visual arrows and pattern highlighting

  • Calculates automatic (TP1, TP2) and SL levels

  • Sends push notifications at Candle 3 opening

  • Supports multiple languages (English/French)

Pattern Logic:

  • Candle 1: Strong impulse move

  • Candle 2: Small trap candle closing inside previous wick

  • Candle 3: Powerful reversal candle that engulfs trap candle

Output:

  • Bullish/Bearish entry signals with calculated risk management

  • Real-time alerts for new pattern formations

  • Clean visual presentation on chart

The indicator is designed for systematic traders seeking reliable reversal setups with predefined risk-reward parameters.

Filter:
Kran5
454
Kran5 2025.12.08 18:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Niccyril Chirindo
5153
Reply from developer Niccyril Chirindo 2025.12.09 09:27
Oky
Reply to review