The Range Gold EA

The Gold Range EA: Master the Gold Market with Precision and Safety

Stop using unpredictable strategies! The Gold market (XAUUSD) is famous for its high volatility—a massive opportunity for those who know how to harness it. The Gold Range EA was designed to do exactly that: deliver a clear, rule-based, and proven strategy built for stability and long-term success.

This EA is not a black box. It's built on a transparent and robust trading logic that you can understand and trust.

The Core Strategy: The Daily Breakout – Simple, Powerful, Effective

The heart of this EA is the Daily Breakout Strategy. Instead of guessing where the market will go, we use a time-tested method to make daily volatility work for us.

  • How It Works: The EA identifies the crucial high and low points of the previous day and places precise pending orders at the start of the new trading day.
  • Why It Works: These levels often act as powerful support and resistance zones. A breakout frequently leads to strong, profitable moves—and The Gold Range EA is positioned to catch them.

This core strategy is renowned for its reliability and provides the stable foundation of the EA.

Your Safety is Our Priority: Fixed Stop-Loss, No Risky Business

We believe in disciplined trading. That's why you will never find dangerous techniques here.

  • 100% NO GRID: We never add to losing positions.
  • 100% NO MARTINGALE: We never increase lot sizes after a loss.
  • FIXED STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT: Every single trade is protected with a clear Stop Loss and Take Profit from the very beginning. You always have full control over your risk.
  • INTELLIGENT TRAILING STOP: As soon as a trade becomes profitable, the smart trailing stop locks in your gains and minimizes risk, while still giving the trade room to grow.

Flexibility for Professionals: Bonus Range Strategies

For traders who love to experiment, the EA also includes three additional Range Strategies. Consider these a framework you can use to test your own ideas or adapt the EA to specific market phases. However, the Daily Breakout Strategy remains the recommended and most stable core strategy.

For Optimal Performance: A Professional Trading Environment

To unlock the EA's full potential and achieve the best possible results, a professional trading environment is essential.

  • Low-Latency VPS (Virtual Private Server): A VPS with a ping time of under 10ms to your broker is STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. This ensures your trades are executed without delay, which is critical for the trailing stop's effectiveness.
  • Low-Spread ECN Broker: Trade with a broker that offers minimal spreads and commissions to keep transaction costs low and maximize profitability.

Proven Settings for Your Success

You don't have to start from scratch. Use these optimized setups to get going immediately:

Setup 1: Stable Growth (Recommended)

Ideal for long-term, stable account growth with a balanced risk-to-reward ratio.

  • Take Profit: 1000 points
  • Stop Loss: 1000 points
  • Trailing Stop Activation: after 100 points in profit
  • Trailing Stop Distance: 10 points

Setup 2: Prop Firm Challenge

These are the settings I personally use to meet the targets of prop trading firms. They are slightly more dynamic to reach profit goals faster.

  • Take Profit: 400 points
  • Stop Loss: 500 points
  • Trailing Stop Activation: after 100 points in profit
  • Trailing Stop Distance: 10 points


Full Control & Flexibility for ANY Account

This EA was designed for maximum adaptability and can be used on any account type. You have full control over your risk:

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Choose whether the risk is calculated based on your Current Balance or your Initial Balance.
  • Custom Lot Sizing: Define minimum and maximum lot sizes (Min/Max Lot) to precisely control your position sizing.
  • Prop Firm Mode: Activate daily loss limits (as a percentage) to perfectly comply with the rules of prop trading firms.
  • Integrated News Filter: Protect your capital from high-impact market events. The news event calendar is regularly updated by us (approximately every 2-3 months) to ensure you are always protected.

Get started now and trade Gold with a strategy built on logic, safety, and proven results!



    Please note that these are just recommended starting settings. All parameters can and should be individually adjusted to fit your personal trading strategy and risk management.


