The ORB Guardian MT4
- Experts
- Cedric Landry Shema
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 23 December 2025
- Activations: 10
ORB Guardian – Opening Range Breakout + Prop Firm Protection
A fast, reliable breakout EA engineered for prop-firm challenges and disciplined intraday trading.
No martingale. No grid. Pure rule-based execution.
Why Traders Choose ORB Guardian
• Auto sync trades on our professional trading journal
• Automatic Opening Range Breakout entries
• One-Signal or Confirmation breakout modes
• Built-in Prop Firm Protection (daily/weekly/monthly/total drawdown limits)
• Auto-stop trading when limits or profit targets are reached
• Trend and volatility filters for cleaner entries
• Full weekday and time-window control
Designed for Challenge Stability
• Single-order logic
• Fixed risk per breakout
• No hidden tactics or risky strategies
• Works on USDJPY, XAUUSD, US30 (tested) and any broker symbol
Main Features
• Opening Range logic with customizable start, duration, and close time
• Breakout or Reverse mode
• Prop-firm safety module with drawdown enforcement
• Weekly/monthly reporting (optional)
• Clean on-chart dashboard for real-time monitoring
Recommended Use
• M5–M15
• Minimum deposit: 500 USD
• Perfect for FTMO, MFF, FundedNext, The5ers and similar challenges
ORB Guardian is made for traders who want a clean, disciplined breakout system with strict risk control and prop-firm friendly behavior.
Install, attach to chart, and let the rules do the work.