The ORB Guardian MT4

ORB Guardian – Opening Range Breakout + Prop Firm Protection

A fast, reliable breakout EA engineered for prop-firm challenges and disciplined intraday trading.

No martingale. No grid. Pure rule-based execution.

Why Traders Choose ORB Guardian

• Auto sync trades on our professional trading journal



• Automatic Opening Range Breakout entries

• One-Signal or Confirmation breakout modes

• Built-in Prop Firm Protection (daily/weekly/monthly/total drawdown limits)

• Auto-stop trading when limits or profit targets are reached

• Trend and volatility filters for cleaner entries

• Full weekday and time-window control



Designed for Challenge Stability

• Single-order logic

• Fixed risk per breakout

• No hidden tactics or risky strategies

• Works on USDJPY, XAUUSD, US30 (tested) and any broker symbol

Main Features

• Opening Range logic with customizable start, duration, and close time

• Breakout or Reverse mode

• Prop-firm safety module with drawdown enforcement

• Weekly/monthly reporting (optional)

• Clean on-chart dashboard for real-time monitoring

Recommended Use

• M5–M15

• Minimum deposit: 500 USD

• Perfect for FTMO, MFF, FundedNext, The5ers and similar challenges

ORB Guardian is made for traders who want a clean, disciplined breakout system with strict risk control and prop-firm friendly behavior.

Install, attach to chart, and let the rules do the work.