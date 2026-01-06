StableTrend EURUSD
- Experts
- Theo Marius Bouchet
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
ML Trend EURUSD H4 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on medium-term trends in the Forex market.
The robot operates exclusively on the EURUSD pair using the H4 timeframe, focusing on high-liquidity periods, specifically during the European and U.S. trading sessions, to ensure optimal market conditions.
Its strategy is based on a disciplined trend-following approach, featuring:
-
a fixed Stop Loss,
-
a larger Take Profit,
-
an approximate risk/reward ratio of 1:3,
which allows for sustainable profitability, even with a moderate win rate.
The Expert Advisor has been backtested over more than 6 years of historical data, covering a wide range of market conditions, including trending markets, ranging phases, and periods of high volatility.
No martingale, grid, or aggressive hedging techniques are used.
This robot is designed for medium-term trading.
Periods with no trades or temporary drawdowns are normal.
A conservative risk management approach is strongly recommended.
User Recommendations
-
Recommended risk: 0.3% to 0.5% per trade
-
Recommended capital: ≥ USD 5,000
-
Forward testing before live trading is strongly advised