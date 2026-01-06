StableTrend EURUSD

ML Trend EURUSD H4 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on medium-term trends in the Forex market.

The robot operates exclusively on the EURUSD pair using the H4 timeframe, focusing on high-liquidity periods, specifically during the European and U.S. trading sessions, to ensure optimal market conditions.

Its strategy is based on a disciplined trend-following approach, featuring:

a fixed Stop Loss ,

a larger Take Profit ,

an approximate risk/reward ratio of 1:3,

which allows for sustainable profitability, even with a moderate win rate.

The Expert Advisor has been backtested over more than 6 years of historical data, covering a wide range of market conditions, including trending markets, ranging phases, and periods of high volatility.

No martingale, grid, or aggressive hedging techniques are used.

This robot is designed for medium-term trading.

Periods with no trades or temporary drawdowns are normal.

A conservative risk management approach is strongly recommended.

User Recommendations

Recommended risk: 0.3% to 0.5% per trade

Recommended capital: ≥ USD 5,000

Forward testing before live trading is strongly advised



