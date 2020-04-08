







Overview





Entry Helper is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines 15 advanced analysis layers for comprehensive market analysis





Designed for serious traders requiring institutional-level analysis capabilities





## Core Features





1 - 15 simultaneous analysis layers

2 - Machine learning price prediction

3 - Smart Money Concepts detection

4 - Institutional order flow analysis

5 - Multi-timeframe confluence system

6 - AI pattern recognition

7 - Professional 3-column dashboard

8 - Dynamic risk management





## What This Indicator Analyzes





1 - Price action patterns

2 - Volume dynamics

3 - Order flow imbalances

4 - Institutional footprints

5 - Market microstructure

6 - Liquidity zones

7 - Market sentiment

8 - Statistical physics models





---





## The 15 Analysis Layers





### Layer 1: Machine Learning Prediction

1 - Uses 20-neuron neural network

2 - Predicts future price direction

3 - Provides confidence levels

4 - Trains on last 1000 bars (configurable)

5 - Output: Bullish/Bearish bias with probability





### Layer 2: Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Detects institutional patterns:

1 - Order Blocks: Institutional order placement areas

2 - Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Price inefficiencies

3 - Breaker Blocks: Failed order blocks that reverse

4 - Liquidity Voids: Low liquidity areas





### Layer 3: Market Microstructure

1 - Order flow analysis for aggressive buying/selling

2 - Volume delta (buy vs sell volume)

3 - Volume profile distribution

4 - Iceberg order detection





### Layer 4: Liquidity Analysis

1 - Liquidity heatmap showing stop loss clusters

2 - Stop hunt detection

3 - Liquidity cluster identification





### Layer 5: Institutional Detection

1 - Large order detection (5x average volume)

2 - Dark pool activity identification

3 - Whale movement tracking





### Layer 6: Multi-Timeframe Confluence

Analyzes 4 timeframes simultaneously:

1 - M15 (15-minute)

2 - H1 (1-hour)

3 - H4 (4-hour)

4 - D1 (Daily)





Signals confirmed when multiple timeframes align





### Layer 7: Quantum Price Levels

1 - Fibonacci ratios (Golden Ratio 1618)

2 - Key magnetic price levels

3 - Statistical physics principles





### Layer 8: Volatility Regime Detection

1 - GARCH-like volatility prediction

2 - Adaptive parameters based on market conditions

3 - Automatic risk scaling





### Layer 9: Fractal Analysis

1 - Fractal dimension measurement

2 - Hurst Exponent calculation

3 - Values above 055 indicate trending markets





### Layer 10: Wave Coherence

1 - Market rhythm and cycle analysis

2 - Wave alignment detection

3 - High-probability entry zone identification





### Layer 11: AI Pattern Recognition

1 - Stores 500 historical patterns

2 - Real-time pattern matching

3 - Complex multi-bar formation detection

4 - 50% similarity threshold required





### Layer 12: Market Sentiment Analysis

Detects extreme conditions:

1 - Panic Buying: Excessive bullish momentum

2 - Panic Selling: Excessive bearish momentum

3 - Euphoria: Overextended bullish sentiment

4 - Capitulation: Oversold desperation





### Layer 13: Murrey Math Levels

1 - Octave-based price levels

2 - Geometric price analysis

3 - 13 key levels from -2/8 to +2/8





### Layer 14: Elliott Wave Analysis

1 - Impulse phases (waves 1, 3, 5)

2 - Corrective phases (waves 2, 4)

3 - Current wave position identification





### Layer 15: Harmonic Patterns

1 - Gartley, Butterfly, Bat patterns

2 - Fibonacci-based formations

3 - 5% tolerance for recognition





---





## Signal Types and Interpretation





### Strong BUY Signal

Characteristics:

1 - Signal Strength: 70% or higher

2 - ML Prediction: Bullish above 60%

3 - Timeframe Bias: 3/4 or 4/4 bullish

4 - Win Probability: Above 65%

5 - Institutional: Buy activity detected





Action: High confidence entry

Risk: 2-3% risk allowed (within limits)





### Moderate BUY Signal

Characteristics:

1 - Signal Strength: 50-70%

2 - ML Prediction: Bullish 40-60%

3 - Timeframe Bias: 2/4 or 3/4 bullish

4 - Win Probability: 50-65%





Action: Standard entry with normal risk

Risk: 1-2% risk





### Weak BUY Signal

Characteristics:

1 - Signal Strength: 30-50%

2 - ML Prediction: Bullish 30-40%

3 - Timeframe Bias: 1/4 or 2/4 bullish

4 - Win Probability: 45-50%





Action: Consider skipping or minimal risk

Risk: 05-1% risk maximum





---





## Signal Confirmation Process





Follow this verification sequence:





1 - Dashboard shows signal

2 - Check signal strength (above 60% preferred)

3 - Verify ML prediction (above 50% confidence)

4 - Check timeframe confluence (3/4 or better)

5 - Review win probability (above 60% ideal)

6 - Place trade





### Optimal Entry Timing





Best scenarios for entry:

1 - Signal appears at new bar (if AlertOnNewBar enabled)

2 - Price near Order Block or FVG

3 - Institutional activity confirms direction

4 - Multiple timeframes aligned

5 - During liquid trading hours





### When to Avoid Entry





Do not trade when:

1 - Signal strength below 40%

2 - Conflicting timeframe bias

3 - Major news event approaching

4 - Weekend approaching (if AvoidWeekends enabled)

5 - Outside trading hours (if TimeFilter active)





---





## Trading Strategies





### Strategy 1: High Confluence Trading





Setup Requirements:

1 - Signal Strength: Above 70%

2 - MTF Confluence: 4/4

3 - ML Confidence: Above 65%

4 - Win Probability: Above 70%





Entry Rules:

1 - Wait for signal on dashboard

2 - Verify all 4 timeframes align

3 - Check ML prediction matches signal

4 - Enter immediately or on pullback to Order Block





Risk Management:

1 - Use 2-3% risk per trade

2 - Stop loss per indicator suggestion

3 - Take profit at minimum 2:1 reward-to-risk

4 - Best for swing trading and higher timeframes





### Strategy 2: Smart Money Follow





Setup Requirements:

1 - Institutional activity detected

2 - Order Block present

3 - Signal Strength: Above 60%

4 - Price at or near Order Block





Entry Rules:

1 - Wait for institutional BUY/SELL indication

2 - Identify relevant Order Block

3 - Enter when price reaches Order Block and signal confirms

4 - Place stop beyond Order Block (5-10 pips)





Risk Management:

1 - Use 15-2% risk

2 - Take profit at next Order Block or FVG

3 - Move to breakeven at 1:1

4 - Best for day trading on all timeframes





### Strategy 3: ML Prediction Scalping





Setup Requirements:

1 - ML Confidence: Above 60%

2 - Signal Strength: Above 50%

3 - Current timeframe: M5-M15

4 - Tight stop losses





Entry Rules:

1 - Trade only during liquid hours

2 - Enter on signal with high ML confidence

3 - Quick entries and exits

4 - Multiple small profits





Risk Management:

1 - Use 1% risk per trade

2 - Take profit at 1:1 or 15:1

3 - Breakeven at 05:1

4 - Best for scalping on M5-M15 timeframes





### Strategy 4: Volatility Breakout





Setup Requirements:

1 - Volatility: Medium to High

2 - Signal Strength: Above 65%

3 - Price near major support/resistance level

4 - Volume increasing





Entry Rules:

1 - Wait for consolidation

2 - Signal appears during breakout

3 - Institutional activity confirms

4 - Enter on breakout bar





Risk Management:

1 - Use 2% risk

2 - Wider stops (volatility-adjusted)

3 - Take profit at 2:1 or use trailing stop

4 - Best for breakout traders on H1-H4





### Strategy 5: Reversal Catching





Setup Requirements:

1 - Sentiment: Panic Selling/Buying or Capitulation

2 - Pattern: Reversal pattern detected

3 - Signal: Opposite direction of panic

4 - Win Probability: Above 65%





Entry Rules:

1 - Wait for extreme sentiment reading

2 - Confirm reversal pattern

3 - Signal appears in opposite direction

4 - Enter on confirmation





Risk Management:

1 - Use 15% risk

2 - Tight initial stop

3 - Scale out at key levels

4 - Best for counter-trend trading on all timeframes





---





## Risk Management Rules





### Never Risk More Than 2-3% Per Trade

1 - Even with 90% signal strength

2 - Capital protection is priority

3 - Use dynamic position sizing





### Position Sizing Guidelines

1 - Higher signal strength = slightly higher risk

2 - Lower signal strength = lower risk

3 - Never exceed MaxRiskPercent setting





### Always Use Stop Losses

1 - Never trade without stop loss

2 - Use indicator's suggested stop loss

3 - Adjust for ATR when needed





### Breakeven Management

1 - Move to breakeven at 1:1 profit

2 - Protects capital in volatile markets

3 - Reduces emotional stress





### Trailing Stops

1 - Activate at 15:1 profit

2 - Locks in profits

3 - Allows winners to run





---





## Troubleshooting Guide





### Problem: No Signals Appearing





Indicator loaded but no BUY/SELL signals showing





Possible causes and solutions:





A) Thresholds Too High

1 - Lower MinProbabilityThreshold to 040

2 - Lower MLConfidenceThreshold to 025

3 - Reduce MinimumActiveLayersRequired to 2-3





B) Insufficient Historical Data

1 - Increase AnalysisBars to 1000 or more

2 - Wait for more bars to form

3 - Switch to higher timeframe temporarily





C) Conflicting Timeframes

1 - Adjust MTF timeframes to closer intervals

2 - Lower MTFConfluenceThreshold to 025





D) Market Consolidation

1 - Indicator may not signal during tight ranges

2 - This is correct behavior (avoiding bad trades)

3 - Wait for breakout or increased volatility





### Problem: Too Many Signals





Signal appearing on every bar





Solutions:

1 - Increase MinProbabilityThreshold to 055-060

2 - Increase MinimumActiveLayersRequired to 4-5

3 - Increase MLConfidenceThreshold to 040-050

4 - Enable RequireMultipleConfirmations = true





### Problem: Alerts Not Working





No pop-up alerts when signal appears





Solutions:

1 - Check EnableAlerts = true in settings

2 - Verify MT5 Options > Notifications > Enable alerts

3 - Check AlertOnNewBar = true (prevents spam)

4 - Sound may be disabled in Windows/MT5





### Problem: Dashboard Overlapping Chart





Dashboard covers important price areas





Solutions:

1 - Adjust DashboardX and DashboardY position

2 - Recommended positions:

a - Top-left: X=20, Y=30

b - Top-right: X=1200, Y=30 (for HD screens)

c - Bottom-left: X=20, Y=600

3 - Reduce DashboardFontSize to make smaller





### Problem: Slow Performance





Chart lagging or freezing





Solutions:

1 - Reduce AnalysisBars to 300-500

2 - Reduce MLTrainingBars to 500-800

3 - Disable some analysis layers:

a - UseQuantumLevels = false

b - UseFractalDimension = false

c - UseStatisticalPhysics = false

4 - Close other charts/indicators

5 - Upgrade computer/MT5 version





### Problem: Wrong Timeframe Signals





Signals do not match current timeframe





Cause: MTF analysis may show signals from higher timeframes





Solutions:

1 - Check dashboard "Timeframe Bias"

2 - Adjust MTF timeframes to closer intervals:

a - For M5 chart: Use M5, M15, M30, H1

b - For H1 chart: Use H1, H4, D1, W1

3 - Ensure current chart timeframe matches your strategy





### Problem: Order Blocks Not Drawing





No order blocks visible on chart





Solutions:

1 - Check DetectOrderBlocks = true

2 - Verify OrderBlockStrength not too high (try 2-3)

3 - Ensure UseSMC = true

4 - Order blocks may be outside visible chart area

5 - Wait for price action to form new blocks





### Problem: ML Predictions Always Wrong





ML predictions consistently fail





Causes and solutions:





A) Insufficient Training Data

1 - Increase MLTrainingBars to 2000 or more

2 - Switch to higher timeframe (more data per bar)





B) Wrong Market Conditions

1 - ML performs poorly in choppy/ranging markets

2 - Wait for clearer trends

3 - Use only during trending conditions





C) Overfitting

1 - Reduce MLNeurons to 15

2 - Increase MLPredictionHorizon to 7-10

3 - Retrain on different data





D) Need Retraining

1 - Remove and re-add indicator (retrains ML)

2 - Change pair (different market characteristics)

3 - Wait for more bars to accumulate





---





## Parameter Configuration Guide





### Conservative Settings

For risk-averse traders seeking higher quality signals:





1 - MinimumActiveLayersRequired: 4-5

2 - MinProbabilityThreshold: 055

3 - MLConfidenceThreshold: 040

4 - MTFConfluenceThreshold: 040

5 - StopLossATRMultiplier: 20

6 - RewardRiskRatio: 25

7 - OrderBlockStrength: 4





### Default Settings

Balanced approach for most traders:





1 - MinimumActiveLayersRequired: 3

2 - MinProbabilityThreshold: 045

3 - MLConfidenceThreshold: 030

4 - MTFConfluenceThreshold: 030

5 - StopLossATRMultiplier: 15

6 - RewardRiskRatio: 20

7 - OrderBlockStrength: 3





### Aggressive Settings

For experienced traders seeking more opportunities:





1 - MinimumActiveLayersRequired: 2-3

2 - MinProbabilityThreshold: 035

3 - MLConfidenceThreshold: 025

4 - MTFConfluenceThreshold: 025

5 - StopLossATRMultiplier: 12

6 - RewardRiskRatio: 15

7 - OrderBlockStrength: 2





---





## Best Practices





1 - Start with conservative settings

2 - Backtest on demo account first

3 - Never risk more than 2% per trade

4 - Use proper position sizing

5 - Follow signal confirmation process

6 - Keep trading journal

7 - Review performance weekly

8 - Adjust parameters based on results

9 - Trade only during liquid hours

10 - Combine with proper money management





---





## System Requirements





1 - MetaTrader 5 platform

2 - Minimum 4GB RAM (8GB recommended)

3 - Stable internet connection

4 - Valid broker account

5 - Sufficient historical data (1000+ bars recommended)





---





## Support and Updates





For technical support, parameter optimization assistance, or questions about signal interpretation, contact your indicator provider





Regular updates may include:

1 - Additional analysis layers

2 - Performance improvements

3 - Bug fixes

4 - New trading strategies

5 - Enhanced ML algorithms

