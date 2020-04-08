Entry Helper
Entry Helper - Professional MT5 Indicator Documentation

Overview

Entry Helper is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines 15 advanced analysis layers for comprehensive market analysis

Designed for serious traders requiring institutional-level analysis capabilities

## Core Features

1 - 15 simultaneous analysis layers
2 - Machine learning price prediction
3 - Smart Money Concepts detection
4 - Institutional order flow analysis
5 - Multi-timeframe confluence system
6 - AI pattern recognition
7 - Professional 3-column dashboard
8 - Dynamic risk management

## What This Indicator Analyzes

1 - Price action patterns
2 - Volume dynamics
3 - Order flow imbalances
4 - Institutional footprints
5 - Market microstructure
6 - Liquidity zones
7 - Market sentiment
8 - Statistical physics models

---

## The 15 Analysis Layers

### Layer 1: Machine Learning Prediction
1 - Uses 20-neuron neural network
2 - Predicts future price direction
3 - Provides confidence levels
4 - Trains on last 1000 bars (configurable)
5 - Output: Bullish/Bearish bias with probability

### Layer 2: Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Detects institutional patterns:
1 - Order Blocks: Institutional order placement areas
2 - Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Price inefficiencies
3 - Breaker Blocks: Failed order blocks that reverse
4 - Liquidity Voids: Low liquidity areas

### Layer 3: Market Microstructure
1 - Order flow analysis for aggressive buying/selling
2 - Volume delta (buy vs sell volume)
3 - Volume profile distribution
4 - Iceberg order detection

### Layer 4: Liquidity Analysis
1 - Liquidity heatmap showing stop loss clusters
2 - Stop hunt detection
3 - Liquidity cluster identification

### Layer 5: Institutional Detection
1 - Large order detection (5x average volume)
2 - Dark pool activity identification
3 - Whale movement tracking

### Layer 6: Multi-Timeframe Confluence
Analyzes 4 timeframes simultaneously:
1 - M15 (15-minute)
2 - H1 (1-hour)
3 - H4 (4-hour)
4 - D1 (Daily)

Signals confirmed when multiple timeframes align

### Layer 7: Quantum Price Levels
1 - Fibonacci ratios (Golden Ratio 1618)
2 - Key magnetic price levels
3 - Statistical physics principles

### Layer 8: Volatility Regime Detection
1 - GARCH-like volatility prediction
2 - Adaptive parameters based on market conditions
3 - Automatic risk scaling

### Layer 9: Fractal Analysis
1 - Fractal dimension measurement
2 - Hurst Exponent calculation
3 - Values above 055 indicate trending markets

### Layer 10: Wave Coherence
1 - Market rhythm and cycle analysis
2 - Wave alignment detection
3 - High-probability entry zone identification

### Layer 11: AI Pattern Recognition
1 - Stores 500 historical patterns
2 - Real-time pattern matching
3 - Complex multi-bar formation detection
4 - 50% similarity threshold required

### Layer 12: Market Sentiment Analysis
Detects extreme conditions:
1 - Panic Buying: Excessive bullish momentum
2 - Panic Selling: Excessive bearish momentum
3 - Euphoria: Overextended bullish sentiment
4 - Capitulation: Oversold desperation

### Layer 13: Murrey Math Levels
1 - Octave-based price levels
2 - Geometric price analysis
3 - 13 key levels from -2/8 to +2/8

### Layer 14: Elliott Wave Analysis
1 - Impulse phases (waves 1, 3, 5)
2 - Corrective phases (waves 2, 4)
3 - Current wave position identification

### Layer 15: Harmonic Patterns
1 - Gartley, Butterfly, Bat patterns
2 - Fibonacci-based formations
3 - 5% tolerance for recognition

---

## Signal Types and Interpretation

### Strong BUY Signal
Characteristics:
1 - Signal Strength: 70% or higher
2 - ML Prediction: Bullish above 60%
3 - Timeframe Bias: 3/4 or 4/4 bullish
4 - Win Probability: Above 65%
5 - Institutional: Buy activity detected

Action: High confidence entry
Risk: 2-3% risk allowed (within limits)

### Moderate BUY Signal
Characteristics:
1 - Signal Strength: 50-70%
2 - ML Prediction: Bullish 40-60%
3 - Timeframe Bias: 2/4 or 3/4 bullish
4 - Win Probability: 50-65%

Action: Standard entry with normal risk
Risk: 1-2% risk

### Weak BUY Signal
Characteristics:
1 - Signal Strength: 30-50%
2 - ML Prediction: Bullish 30-40%
3 - Timeframe Bias: 1/4 or 2/4 bullish
4 - Win Probability: 45-50%

Action: Consider skipping or minimal risk
Risk: 05-1% risk maximum

---

## Signal Confirmation Process

Follow this verification sequence:

1 - Dashboard shows signal
2 - Check signal strength (above 60% preferred)
3 - Verify ML prediction (above 50% confidence)
4 - Check timeframe confluence (3/4 or better)
5 - Review win probability (above 60% ideal)
6 - Place trade

### Optimal Entry Timing

Best scenarios for entry:
1 - Signal appears at new bar (if AlertOnNewBar enabled)
2 - Price near Order Block or FVG
3 - Institutional activity confirms direction
4 - Multiple timeframes aligned
5 - During liquid trading hours

### When to Avoid Entry

Do not trade when:
1 - Signal strength below 40%
2 - Conflicting timeframe bias
3 - Major news event approaching
4 - Weekend approaching (if AvoidWeekends enabled)
5 - Outside trading hours (if TimeFilter active)

---

## Trading Strategies

### Strategy 1: High Confluence Trading

Setup Requirements:
1 - Signal Strength: Above 70%
2 - MTF Confluence: 4/4
3 - ML Confidence: Above 65%
4 - Win Probability: Above 70%

Entry Rules:
1 - Wait for signal on dashboard
2 - Verify all 4 timeframes align
3 - Check ML prediction matches signal
4 - Enter immediately or on pullback to Order Block

Risk Management:
1 - Use 2-3% risk per trade
2 - Stop loss per indicator suggestion
3 - Take profit at minimum 2:1 reward-to-risk
4 - Best for swing trading and higher timeframes

### Strategy 2: Smart Money Follow

Setup Requirements:
1 - Institutional activity detected
2 - Order Block present
3 - Signal Strength: Above 60%
4 - Price at or near Order Block

Entry Rules:
1 - Wait for institutional BUY/SELL indication
2 - Identify relevant Order Block
3 - Enter when price reaches Order Block and signal confirms
4 - Place stop beyond Order Block (5-10 pips)

Risk Management:
1 - Use 15-2% risk
2 - Take profit at next Order Block or FVG
3 - Move to breakeven at 1:1
4 - Best for day trading on all timeframes

### Strategy 3: ML Prediction Scalping

Setup Requirements:
1 - ML Confidence: Above 60%
2 - Signal Strength: Above 50%
3 - Current timeframe: M5-M15
4 - Tight stop losses

Entry Rules:
1 - Trade only during liquid hours
2 - Enter on signal with high ML confidence
3 - Quick entries and exits
4 - Multiple small profits

Risk Management:
1 - Use 1% risk per trade
2 - Take profit at 1:1 or 15:1
3 - Breakeven at 05:1
4 - Best for scalping on M5-M15 timeframes

### Strategy 4: Volatility Breakout

Setup Requirements:
1 - Volatility: Medium to High
2 - Signal Strength: Above 65%
3 - Price near major support/resistance level
4 - Volume increasing

Entry Rules:
1 - Wait for consolidation
2 - Signal appears during breakout
3 - Institutional activity confirms
4 - Enter on breakout bar

Risk Management:
1 - Use 2% risk
2 - Wider stops (volatility-adjusted)
3 - Take profit at 2:1 or use trailing stop
4 - Best for breakout traders on H1-H4

### Strategy 5: Reversal Catching

Setup Requirements:
1 - Sentiment: Panic Selling/Buying or Capitulation
2 - Pattern: Reversal pattern detected
3 - Signal: Opposite direction of panic
4 - Win Probability: Above 65%

Entry Rules:
1 - Wait for extreme sentiment reading
2 - Confirm reversal pattern
3 - Signal appears in opposite direction
4 - Enter on confirmation

Risk Management:
1 - Use 15% risk
2 - Tight initial stop
3 - Scale out at key levels
4 - Best for counter-trend trading on all timeframes

---

## Risk Management Rules

### Never Risk More Than 2-3% Per Trade
1 - Even with 90% signal strength
2 - Capital protection is priority
3 - Use dynamic position sizing

### Position Sizing Guidelines
1 - Higher signal strength = slightly higher risk
2 - Lower signal strength = lower risk
3 - Never exceed MaxRiskPercent setting

### Always Use Stop Losses
1 - Never trade without stop loss
2 - Use indicator's suggested stop loss
3 - Adjust for ATR when needed

### Breakeven Management
1 - Move to breakeven at 1:1 profit
2 - Protects capital in volatile markets
3 - Reduces emotional stress

### Trailing Stops
1 - Activate at 15:1 profit
2 - Locks in profits
3 - Allows winners to run

---

## Troubleshooting Guide

### Problem: No Signals Appearing

Indicator loaded but no BUY/SELL signals showing

Possible causes and solutions:

A) Thresholds Too High
1 - Lower MinProbabilityThreshold to 040
2 - Lower MLConfidenceThreshold to 025
3 - Reduce MinimumActiveLayersRequired to 2-3

B) Insufficient Historical Data
1 - Increase AnalysisBars to 1000 or more
2 - Wait for more bars to form
3 - Switch to higher timeframe temporarily

C) Conflicting Timeframes
1 - Adjust MTF timeframes to closer intervals
2 - Lower MTFConfluenceThreshold to 025

D) Market Consolidation
1 - Indicator may not signal during tight ranges
2 - This is correct behavior (avoiding bad trades)
3 - Wait for breakout or increased volatility

### Problem: Too Many Signals

Signal appearing on every bar

Solutions:
1 - Increase MinProbabilityThreshold to 055-060
2 - Increase MinimumActiveLayersRequired to 4-5
3 - Increase MLConfidenceThreshold to 040-050
4 - Enable RequireMultipleConfirmations = true

### Problem: Alerts Not Working

No pop-up alerts when signal appears

Solutions:
1 - Check EnableAlerts = true in settings
2 - Verify MT5 Options > Notifications > Enable alerts
3 - Check AlertOnNewBar = true (prevents spam)
4 - Sound may be disabled in Windows/MT5

### Problem: Dashboard Overlapping Chart

Dashboard covers important price areas

Solutions:
1 - Adjust DashboardX and DashboardY position
2 - Recommended positions:
   a - Top-left: X=20, Y=30
   b - Top-right: X=1200, Y=30 (for HD screens)
   c - Bottom-left: X=20, Y=600
3 - Reduce DashboardFontSize to make smaller

### Problem: Slow Performance

Chart lagging or freezing

Solutions:
1 - Reduce AnalysisBars to 300-500
2 - Reduce MLTrainingBars to 500-800
3 - Disable some analysis layers:
   a - UseQuantumLevels = false
   b - UseFractalDimension = false
   c - UseStatisticalPhysics = false
4 - Close other charts/indicators
5 - Upgrade computer/MT5 version

### Problem: Wrong Timeframe Signals

Signals do not match current timeframe

Cause: MTF analysis may show signals from higher timeframes

Solutions:
1 - Check dashboard "Timeframe Bias"
2 - Adjust MTF timeframes to closer intervals:
   a - For M5 chart: Use M5, M15, M30, H1
   b - For H1 chart: Use H1, H4, D1, W1
3 - Ensure current chart timeframe matches your strategy

### Problem: Order Blocks Not Drawing

No order blocks visible on chart

Solutions:
1 - Check DetectOrderBlocks = true
2 - Verify OrderBlockStrength not too high (try 2-3)
3 - Ensure UseSMC = true
4 - Order blocks may be outside visible chart area
5 - Wait for price action to form new blocks

### Problem: ML Predictions Always Wrong

ML predictions consistently fail

Causes and solutions:

A) Insufficient Training Data
1 - Increase MLTrainingBars to 2000 or more
2 - Switch to higher timeframe (more data per bar)

B) Wrong Market Conditions
1 - ML performs poorly in choppy/ranging markets
2 - Wait for clearer trends
3 - Use only during trending conditions

C) Overfitting
1 - Reduce MLNeurons to 15
2 - Increase MLPredictionHorizon to 7-10
3 - Retrain on different data

D) Need Retraining
1 - Remove and re-add indicator (retrains ML)
2 - Change pair (different market characteristics)
3 - Wait for more bars to accumulate

---

## Parameter Configuration Guide

### Conservative Settings
For risk-averse traders seeking higher quality signals:

1 - MinimumActiveLayersRequired: 4-5
2 - MinProbabilityThreshold: 055
3 - MLConfidenceThreshold: 040
4 - MTFConfluenceThreshold: 040
5 - StopLossATRMultiplier: 20
6 - RewardRiskRatio: 25
7 - OrderBlockStrength: 4

### Default Settings
Balanced approach for most traders:

1 - MinimumActiveLayersRequired: 3
2 - MinProbabilityThreshold: 045
3 - MLConfidenceThreshold: 030
4 - MTFConfluenceThreshold: 030
5 - StopLossATRMultiplier: 15
6 - RewardRiskRatio: 20
7 - OrderBlockStrength: 3

### Aggressive Settings
For experienced traders seeking more opportunities:

1 - MinimumActiveLayersRequired: 2-3
2 - MinProbabilityThreshold: 035
3 - MLConfidenceThreshold: 025
4 - MTFConfluenceThreshold: 025
5 - StopLossATRMultiplier: 12
6 - RewardRiskRatio: 15
7 - OrderBlockStrength: 2

---

## Best Practices

1 - Start with conservative settings
2 - Backtest on demo account first
3 - Never risk more than 2% per trade
4 - Use proper position sizing
5 - Follow signal confirmation process
6 - Keep trading journal
7 - Review performance weekly
8 - Adjust parameters based on results
9 - Trade only during liquid hours
10 - Combine with proper money management

---

## System Requirements

1 - MetaTrader 5 platform
2 - Minimum 4GB RAM (8GB recommended)
3 - Stable internet connection
4 - Valid broker account
5 - Sufficient historical data (1000+ bars recommended)

---

## Support and Updates

For technical support, parameter optimization assistance, or questions about signal interpretation, contact your indicator provider

Regular updates may include:
1 - Additional analysis layers
2 - Performance improvements
3 - Bug fixes
4 - New trading strategies
5 - Enhanced ML algorithms
Recommended products
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicators
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Global Market Sentiment
Raka
5 (1)
Indicators
Global Market Risk Sentiment Meter 1. Abstraction The   Global Market Risk Sentiment Meter   is a sophisticated analytical tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform. Unlike traditional indicators that analyze a single asset in isolation, this utility employs an   Inter-Market Analysis   approach to reconstruct the psychological state of the global financial markets. By aggregating real-time data from US Indices, Global Equities, Cryptocurrencies, and Safe Haven assets (Gold and the US
FREE
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicators
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Long Short Cointegration Analyzer
Rafael Gazzinelli
Indicators
Long&Short Cointegration Analyzer An advanced tool for traders looking to profit from cointegration. Analyzes any asset pair for Long&Short strategies. What does the Long&Short Cointegration Analyzer do? Identifies cointegrated pairs that revert to the mean, ideal for profitable trades. Provides a detailed panel with statistical data for confident decisions. Works with any currency pair, on any timeframe. Find buying and selling opportunities based on cointegration. Minimize risks with a relia
Nem Nem
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Indicators
Nem Nem is super accurate mt5 indicator it is working with any pair any time frame it will show and provide you with high Winrate signal you can use for forex pairs , gold and any other pairs it is easy to use also you can see the white lines for starting and end of signals it will help you to read the chart and enter and make correct decisions in trades. also it  will be clear for you when to enter and exit from any trades
FREE
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Basic Vwap
james mugendi
4 (1)
Indicators
Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly VWAP is the abbreviation for   volume-weighted average price , which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time. How it's used Identify entry and exit points:   Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset.   Understand price trends :  Traders can use V
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Visual Heatmap Book Analyzer
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Visual Heatmap Book Analyser This indicator monitors the market liquidity and generates colors based on order patterns, quantities, and renewal activities in the book. This allows you to visualize the order flow and identify areas of high and low liquidity and activity. The indicator uses machine learning techniques to analyze the order behavior in the book, enabling it to detect patterns and trends in orders, allowing you to make informed decisions about your trading operations. The color pale
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicators
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Opening Range Breakouts MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The Opening Range Breakouts Indicator is a session based trading tool designed for traders who follow institutional trading concepts, such as ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and volume or order flow based strategies. This indicator plots essential session opening ranges, allowing traders to identify potential liquidity sweeps, breakout zones, fakeouts, and key intraday levels across the major global Forex sessions. This strategy is rooted in the concept of the Opening Rang
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
AW Trend Predictor MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.76 (54)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator:  Trading wit
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
More from author
Pip Bees
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
Experts
PIP BEES Expert Advisor: The Gold Standard in AI-Enhanced XAUUSD Trading (RAW OR ECN) Dominate the Gold Market with AI Precision PIP BEES is a cutting-edge, artificial intelligence-enhanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading the highly volatile XAUUSD (Gold) pair. Leveraging deep learning algorithms, PIP BEES filters out market noise and identifies high-probability trade setups with exceptional accuracy. For traders seeking a premium, automated solution on the Gold market, PIP
Murrey Math Advisor
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
3.67 (6)
Experts
Unlock Unmatched Precision with the MurreyMath XAUUSD Expert Advisor – Your Ultimate Gold Trading Companion Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet the MurreyMath XAUUSD Expert Advisor , a revolutionary tool designed to offer unparalleled precision in trading gold (XAUUSD). Whether you’re an experienced trader or a novice looking to enter the world of algorithmic trading, this EA combines the timeless power of Murrey Math with sophisticated candlestick pattern recognition to p
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review