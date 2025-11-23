Ritz Area Konsolidasi – Smart Market Compression & Breakout Visualizer



The Ritz Area Konsolidasi indicator intelligently detects and visualizes market consolidation zones — areas where price movement is compressed within a defined range before a potential breakout. By combining adaptive ATR-based volatility analysis with precise range logic, it helps traders identify key accumulation, distribution, or indecision zones in real time.

Core Functionality:

Dynamic Consolidation Detection

Identifies tight price ranges and marks them as consolidation zones using a configurable lookback period and minimum bar length.

Adaptive ATR Engine

Automatically adjusts the consolidation threshold based on market volatility using ATR. Ensures that zones adapt to changing market conditions rather than fixed pip ranges.

Breakout Confirmation System

Detects price breaks above or below consolidation areas using a customizable breakout threshold and confirmation bar logic.

Visual Zone Rendering

Displays shaded areas and boundary lines to clearly highlight active consolidation regions. Colors and opacity are fully customizable for better chart visibility.

Smart Alert System

Get notified of confirmed breakouts or new consolidation formations through on-screen alerts or push notifications with configurable delay intervals.

Use Cases:

Identify sideways markets and prepare for breakout entries.

Detect accumulation or distribution phases before major moves.

Visualize market compression for scalping or swing setups.

Ideal For:

Traders who want a clear, adaptive, and visually optimized method to spot consolidation zones and breakout opportunities across any symbol or timeframe.