Consolidation Detection

Ritz Area Konsolidasi – Smart Market Compression & Breakout Visualizer


The Ritz Area Konsolidasi indicator intelligently detects and visualizes market consolidation zones — areas where price movement is compressed within a defined range before a potential breakout. By combining adaptive ATR-based volatility analysis with precise range logic, it helps traders identify key accumulation, distribution, or indecision zones in real time.

Core Functionality:

  • Dynamic Consolidation Detection
    Identifies tight price ranges and marks them as consolidation zones using a configurable lookback period and minimum bar length.

  • Adaptive ATR Engine
    Automatically adjusts the consolidation threshold based on market volatility using ATR. Ensures that zones adapt to changing market conditions rather than fixed pip ranges.

  • Breakout Confirmation System
    Detects price breaks above or below consolidation areas using a customizable breakout threshold and confirmation bar logic.

  • Visual Zone Rendering
    Displays shaded areas and boundary lines to clearly highlight active consolidation regions. Colors and opacity are fully customizable for better chart visibility.

  • Smart Alert System
    Get notified of confirmed breakouts or new consolidation formations through on-screen alerts or push notifications with configurable delay intervals.

Use Cases:

  • Identify sideways markets and prepare for breakout entries.

  • Detect accumulation or distribution phases before major moves.

  • Visualize market compression for scalping or swing setups.

Ideal For:
Traders who want a clear, adaptive, and visually optimized method to spot consolidation zones and breakout opportunities across any symbol or timeframe.

