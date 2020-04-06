Trend Reversal Master EA

Unlock Your Gold Trading Potential with Trend Reversal Master EA!

Are you ready to take your gold trading to the next level? The Trend Reversal Master EA is a powerful and intelligent automated trading solution designed to identify and capitalize on crucial trend reversals in the gold market. Forget complex manual analysis and emotional trading decisions; this EA brings precision, discipline, and potential profitability right to your MetaTrader 4 platform.

Why Choose Trend Reversal Master EA?

This Expert Advisor is crafted to simplify your trading journey and enhance your results. It's not just another EA; it's a sophisticated tool that focuses on smart, strategic entries and exits, ensuring you stay ahead of market movements. We've optimized it specifically for gold trading on the M5 timeframe, making it a truly ready-to-use solution – simply attach it to your chart and let it go to work!

We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

One of the standout advantages of the Trend Reversal Master EA is its safe and sustainable approach. We understand the risks associated with high-stakes strategies, which is why this EA does NOT use risky Martingale or Grid techniques. Instead, it focuses on solid, trend-reversal logic to protect your capital while aiming for consistent growth.

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Intelligent Trend Reversal Detection: Utilizes the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) system, combined with EMA filtering, to pinpoint high-probability trend reversal points, ensuring you enter trades at optimal moments.

  • Dynamic Money Management: Adapts lot sizes based on your defined risk percentage and calculated trade probability, giving you flexible control over your exposure and potential returns.

  • Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protects your profits and minimizes losses by automatically adjusting stop-loss levels as trades move in your favor, based on real-time market volatility.

  • Daily Cut Loss Protection: Safeguards your account with a customizable daily cut-loss percentage, preventing significant drawdowns and preserving your capital.

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on M5: Specifically fine-tuned to excel in the gold market on the 5-minute timeframe, offering a tailored and efficient trading experience.

  • Ready-to-Use & Easy Setup: No complex configurations needed. Just attach the EA to your gold (XAUUSD) M5 chart, and you're good to go!

  • Time-Based Trading Control: Define your preferred trading hours to align with market conditions and personal availability.

  • Volatility Filter: Ensures the EA only trades in sufficiently volatile market conditions, avoiding choppy price action and increasing trade quality.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


Take a look at the parameters you can customize to fit your trading style:

  • RiskPercentage (6): Control the percentage of your equity you risk per trade. Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size.

  • Lots (0.1): Define a fixed lot size if RiskPercentage is set to 0.

  • StartHour (0): The hour when the EA starts looking for trades (0 = 12 AM).

  • EndHour (23): The hour when the EA stops looking for trades (23 = 11 PM).

  • ATRPeriod (14): The period for the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, used to measure market volatility.

  • ATRThreshold (0.0015): The minimum ATR value required for the EA to consider opening a trade, ensuring sufficient volatility.

  • MagicNumber (99999): A unique identifier for the EA's trades, allowing it to manage its own positions independently.

  • EMAPeriod (150): The period for the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), used as a trend filter.

  • EMA_Timeframe (PERIOD_D1): The timeframe for the EMA trend filter (e.g., Daily for long-term trend).

  • DailyCutLossPercent (8.0): The maximum percentage of daily equity loss before all trades are closed and trading is paused for the day. Set to 0 to disable.

  • ATR_Trailing_Period (14): The ATR period used for calculating the trailing stop.

  • ATR_Trailing_Multiplier (9.0): The multiplier for the ATR value to determine the trailing stop distance.

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier (4): The ATR multiplier used to activate the trailing stop once a trade is in profit.

  • DayRange (8): The number of past days used to calculate the daily range for Take Profit levels.

  • PSAR_Step (0.02): The acceleration factor step for the Parabolic SAR indicator.

  • PSAR_Maximum (0.2): The maximum acceleration factor for the Parabolic SAR indicator.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to enhance your gold trading! The Trend Reversal Master EA is engineered to provide a robust and intelligent trading experience, specifically tailored for the dynamic gold market.

Download the Trend Reversal Master EA now and start trading smarter, not harder!"


