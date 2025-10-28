Nexus Hunter Gold Swing – Gold (XAUUSD) Trading

Nexus Hunter Gold Swing – a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

This is a pure Swing Trading system that focuses only on the highest probability signals. The EA is designed to hold trades for several hours or even days, aiming to capture the market's major swings.

If you are looking for a stable, patient, and non-aggressive trading tool (No Grid, No Martingale).

Exclusive Strategy

Our system is not based on common indicators. The core of the EA is a Top-Down Multi-Timeframe Impulse Analysis strategy (analyzing from large timeframes and finding entries on smaller timeframes).

This strategy was developed by a team with many years of market experience, using a unique analytical method that has never been shared before to identify market imbalances in preparation for a strong price move.

Selective Trading: The EA will NOT trade every day. There will be times, even weeks , when the EA does not open any new positions.

High-Probability: EA only activates when it identifies setups that meet all its strict criteria and offer outstanding win probability. Be patient and let the EA do its job.

Key Features & Risk Management

Absolute Safety: No Grid, No Martingale . We do not use any high-risk gambling strategies.

Capital Protection: Every single trade is 100% protected by a clear Stop Loss.

3 Risk Modes: The EA offers 3 SL modes (Safe, Medium, High Risk) allowing you to customize your risk appetite.

Target Audience: Professionally designed for serious retail traders (trading for living) and for passing Prop Firm challenges.

Continuous Updates: The EA will be regularly improved and updated to adapt to the market.

Requirements & Setup

Trading Pair (IMPORTANT): The EA is trades only one pair: XAUUSD .

Timeframe: You can attach the EA to any chart timeframe . The EA automatically conducts its multi-timeframe analysis.

Broker: Compatible with most brokers.

Capital Management: Minimum: $100 per 0.01 lots. Recommended: $300 per 0.01 lots for optimal capital safety and performance.



Pricing Roadmap

The starting price is $390.

The price will automatically increase by $100 after every 10 copies are sold. Act early to secure the best price for this professional trading tool.