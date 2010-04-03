Gold Epic

Gold Epic H1

Important:
Before running the backtest or live trading, load the .set file provided in the comments section.
Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10, as this configuration replicates the original system’s balance between risk and growth.

General description

Gold Epic H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, optimized for high-liquidity and volatile market sessions.
It uses a trend-momentum strategy with EMA confirmation and adaptive trailing exits.
Its purpose is to capture directional gold movements while maintaining consistent equity control and favorable profit-to-risk ratios.

Performance summary (Backtest 2025.03.01 – 2025.10.20, Exness-MT5Real22)

  • Initial deposit: 100 USD

  • Total net profit: 3 136 317.62 USD

  • Profit factor: 4.40

  • Recovery factor: 5.17

  • Sharpe ratio: 7.08

  • Max balance drawdown: 13.58 %

  • Max equity drawdown: 22.31 %

  • Total trades: 248

  • Winning rate: ≈ 21 %

  • Largest profit trade: 1 137 416.31 USD

  • Largest loss trade: −118 982.37 USD

  • Average holding time: ≈ 8 h 52 m

  • AHPR: 6.88 % GHPR: 4.26 %

Average performance (non-compounded)

  • Daily average: ≈ 2.7 %

  • Weekly average: ≈ 17.8 %

  • Monthly average: ≈ 74.2 %

(based on seven-month test with fixed-risk management)

System behavior

  • Highest trading frequency between 07:00 – 16:00 GMT (London–New York overlap).

  • Best results occur Monday through Thursday, peak on Wednesday.

  • Balance curve shows steady exponential growth from mid-test onward.

  • Risk control ratio (drawdown : profit) ≈ 1 : 9 — strong capital efficiency.

Technical requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Recommended leverage: ≥ 1:500

  • Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks

  • Recommended broker: Exness MT5 Real22 or equivalent with deep liquidity

Conclusion

Gold Epic H1 delivers consistent, high-efficiency performance with excellent risk/reward balance.
Its non-martingale, non-grid structure makes it suitable for mid-size accounts seeking directional long-term growth.
A robust choice for traders aiming to scale results via copy-trading or managed portfolio strategies.


