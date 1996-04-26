Price Direction Oscillator

It determines the trend based on market volatility and provides signals for opening BUY or SELL orders.

Without redrawing its historical data, the signal arrows do not change color and appear at the close of the candle.

Following the signal, the predicted price movement is drawn as lines.

On M1-M5 timeframes, the indicator is suitable for scalping, and on other timeframes, for medium-term trading.

The indicator does not overload the price chart, as it is always located at the bottom.

Several alert types are available.

- indicator designed to detect short- and medium-term market movements. Adaptable to any market and timeframe,It consists of a trend line, a market volatility oscillator, and a potential trading signal generator.



It can work as a standalone indicator or as an additional tool, reducing uncertainty in technical analysis. Input parameters allow traders to customize the indicator, adjusting the trend period and market noise smoothing depending on time frames and various trading instruments.

For M1 and M5 timeframes, increase the "Noise Smoothing" parameter.For XAUUSD and other highly volatile instruments, multiply the "Noise Smoothing" value by 10.



