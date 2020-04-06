AI Gold ATM MT4

Earn Massively while Trading Smartly!


If you want to grow your trading equity with no stress, this fully automated, versatile, and adaptive system "AI GOLD ATM" is made for you

Its job is to help you trade the XAUUSD pair with precision using an intelligent system that adapts to the market so you never miss profitable opportunities.

Launch price = $299
Actual price = $1,499

The launch price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases until it reaches the actual price. 

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152981


AI GOLD ATM uses advanced algorithms to spot high-probability trades ;
💯 saving you time
💯 reducing manual errors
💯 Improving your trading consistency 
💯 helps you generate massive profits in your trades with minimal drawdown.

It's a smart combination of Trend, Grid, and Pyramid systems that helps you manage risk more effectively while capturing more profit from every market move. 

With AI GOLD ATM, you can grow your equity with confidence knowing every trade is backed by AI-driven precision.
 
Take Advantage of the Launch Price Now ( LIMITED OFFER )

IMPORTANTLY, after your purchase kindly send a DM to receive the installation manual and set up instructions. You also get to be added to a highly valuable support group for further benefits.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations to Enjoy it Full Value 
1. Recommended Pair: XAUUSD.
2. Recommended initial deposit: $2,000 in accounts or preferably use a cent account of 10,000 USC.
3. Leverage at least 1:200, 1:500 recommended.
4. Account type: Hedging.
5. Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).
6. Be sure to withdraw your profit regularly (only with little or no drawdown)

JOIN THE LEAGUE OF ELITE TRADER!

