Dominate the Market with CCI Crossover Master!

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! The CCI Crossover Master indicator is your secret weapon for capturing high-probability moves based on proven momentum and trend analysis. It simplifies the complex "CCI Crossover Master" strategy, giving you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals directly on your chart.

Key Advantages That Drive Your Success:

Precision Entry Signals: Never miss a high-potential trade again. The indicator generates sharp Buy and Sell arrows exactly when the faster (Entry) CCI crosses the zero line, confirmed by the slower (Trend) CCI. This dual-confirmation process drastically reduces false signals.

Built-in Trend Filtering (Optional): Gain an undeniable edge by activating the powerful EMA 200 filter . This ensures you only take Buy signals when the price is above the long-term trend (EMA 200) and Sell signals when the price is below it, keeping you on the right side of the major market flow.

Visual Clarity: Clear, unmissable arrows are plotted directly on the main price chart, telling you precisely when to act. No need to stare at multiple windows—the signal is right where you need it.

Real-Time Dashboard: A sleek, non-intrusive information panel provides a minimalist overview of the current CCI values, the overall market trend, and the active signal status, allowing for rapid decision-making.

Stay Alerted Anywhere: With comprehensive alert options, you’ll be notified instantly via pop-up alert, mobile push notification, or email the moment a new signal forms. This means you can monitor the market without being glued to your screen.

Unlock Custom Control: Input Parameters

Customize the indicator to perfectly match your trading style and the volatility of any currency pair or timeframe.

TrendCCI_Period (Default: 14): Adjusts the sensitivity of the slower CCI, which determines the overall market trend.

EntryCCI_Period (Default: 6): Controls the sensitivity of the faster CCI, which is used for precise trade entry timing.

UseEMAFilter (Default: true): Toggle this feature to turn the crucial EMA 200 trend filter on or off.

EMAPeriod (Default: 200): Set the lookback period for the Exponential Moving Average used for long-term trend direction.

EnableNotify (Default: true): Master alert control. Enable or disable all notification types globally.

SendAlert (Default: true): Get immediate pop-up alerts on your MetaTrader 4 desktop.

SendApp (Default: true): Receive instant push notifications on your MT4 mobile app.

SendEmail (Default: false): Send signal notifications directly to your email inbox.

AlertDelaySeconds (Default: 60): Prevents annoying over-alerting by setting a minimum time delay between new alerts.

ArrowOffset (Default: 10): Adjusts the visual distance of the Buy/Sell arrows from the bar high/low for better visibility.

Take Control of Your Trading Today!

Why wait for opportunities to pass you by? The CCI Crossover Master is the powerful, feature-rich tool you need to clearly identify momentum shifts and enter trades with greater conviction.

Click the download button now and start trading smarter!

