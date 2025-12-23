The ORB Guardian

ORB Guardian – Opening Range Breakout + Prop Firm Protection

A fast, reliable breakout EA engineered for prop-firm challenges and disciplined intraday trading.
No martingale. No grid. Pure rule-based execution.

Why Traders Choose ORB Guardian

• Auto sync trades on our professional trading journal

• Automatic Opening Range Breakout entries
• One-Signal or Confirmation breakout modes
• Built-in Prop Firm Protection (daily/weekly/monthly/total drawdown limits)
• Auto-stop trading when limits or profit targets are reached
• Trend and volatility filters for cleaner entries
• Full weekday and time-window control

Designed for Challenge Stability

• Single-order logic
• Fixed risk per breakout
• No hidden tactics or risky strategies
• Works on USDJPY, XAUUSD, US30 (tested) and any broker symbol

Main Features

• Opening Range logic with customizable start, duration, and close time
• Breakout or Reverse mode
• Prop-firm safety module with drawdown enforcement
• Weekly/monthly reporting (optional)
• Clean on-chart dashboard for real-time monitoring

Recommended Use

• M5–M15
• Minimum deposit: 500 USD
• Perfect for FTMO, MFF, FundedNext, The5ers and similar challenges

ORB Guardian is made for traders who want a clean, disciplined breakout system with strict risk control and prop-firm friendly behavior.
Install, attach to chart, and let the rules do the work.


