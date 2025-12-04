RiskPanel Pro Smart Risk and Trade Manager EA

RiskPanel Pro has a free trail version with all the features on the MQL market which will expire 2026
the trail version:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156055?source=Site+Profile


Unlock the full power of MT5 with Risk Panel Pro — the most advanced trading assistant designed to give you full control over your trades… even from your phone! 📱🔥.

-Risk calculation, dollars stop loss based:
by using RPP you can set the exact amount you willing to lose each time, without having to deal with manual pips calculation,  just drag the visual Stop loss line to your SL place and execute the trade, the RRP will automatically figure out the right lot size it needs to risk the chosen amount in that trade.

-Take partials, multiple take profits:
RPP can split you chosen total risk on multiple positions as a one trade and each position has its own TP based on RR that can be  managed later, you can set up to 5 partials using RRP.

-Trade management, auto breakeven:
when placing a multiple position trade based, the RPP can move all the remaining positions's SLs to break even after the TP1
got hit (first partial), also allows an offset base on points so you can totally risk free on you trade as soon as the TP1 got hit

-Customizable sound effect, sound event based system:
using RRP you can set your own special sound for each event like when TP1; TP2; TP3; SL; Breakeven got hit.
in order to use this option you need to add your sounds to "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Sounds" this is the default MT5 path.
the files must be in .WAV format and each file name must much the name in the EA settings in the sound section.

-Trade copier, copy your trades:
you can copy your trades from your main account to other accounts, set your main account to MASTER, and your other accounts
to SLAVE and set the total risk for each slave based on their balance, then what ever you execute in the master will be executed
instantly in the slaves using their pre set local risk, you can still manage all the slaves existing trades by moving TP or SL or close 
the trade, the copy trading system supports the multiple positions (taking partials) the slaves uses their local risk but the 
Master's distribution. in case you had issues settings the RiskPanel Pro on multiple Terminals or perhaps you run out of activations, this Slave stand alone version will let you still using the trading system without having to install RiskPanel Pro on all terminals, since this product is for Free:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157264?source=Site+Profile+Seller

-Using the RRP from meta trade on Mobile:
by enabling the mobile interception in the EA, RRP will detect every Stop or limit order being placed on you phone and it will 
replace it with the proper position, proper risk, TP take partials settings, all based on the pre set settings on the EA on MT5 pc
also will send the commands to the slaves if copy trading was on, DISCLAIMER the RPP is not modifying the trade from mobile 
before it placed, but it deletes it instantly and replace it with a proper one in a very fast way 200 milliseconds, that is why
the market executions won't work.



