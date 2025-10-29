Gold Rush Signal Pro

Gold Rush Signal Pro: Triple-Filter Precision Indicator

Tired of false signals and getting whipped out by market noise? The Gold Rush Signal Pro indicator is engineered to cut through the confusion, providing you with high-probability trading opportunities powered by three layers of filtering. This is not just another Moving Average tool—it's a complete system designed for precision.

Why You Need Gold Rush Signal Pro

This indicator is your competitive edge, focusing on market confluence to ensure you enter the market only when the strongest forces—Trend, Momentum, and Speed—are aligned.

  • Filter Out False Signals: Our core strength. We combine the classic EMA Crossover with RSI Momentum and a long-term EMA 200 Trend Filter. If all three don't confirm, you don't get a signal, protecting your capital.

  • Ride the Strongest Trends: The built-in EMA 200 filter ensures you are only trading in the direction of the dominant, long-term trend, keeping you on the right side of the market.

  • Clear Visual Entries: Get unmistakable Buy (White) and Sell (Red) arrow signals directly on your chart, positioned clearly above or below the price bar, making it easy to identify entry points instantly.

  • Never Miss a Move: With integrated Alert features, the indicator can notify you via pop-up, email, or mobile app the moment a new, validated signal appears, even when you're away from your screen.

  • Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:

    - Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection Download Here 

    - Last High and Low Download Here 

    - Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Download Here 

    - Scalp Master Pro Download Here 

    By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Key Parameters: Customize Your Precision

We understand that every trader is unique. All core settings are easily adjustable so you can fine-tune the indicator to your favorite timeframes and assets.

  • Fast EMA: Sets the lookback period for the quick-moving EMA (default: 21).

  • Slow EMA: Sets the lookback period for the slower trend EMA (default: 50).

  • RSI Period: Controls the sensitivity of the Relative Strength Index momentum check (default: 50).

  • RSI Buy Level: The minimum RSI value required to confirm a Buy signal (default: 54.0).

  • RSI Sell Level: The maximum RSI value required to confirm a Sell signal (default: 46.0).

  • Use EMA Filter: A simple On/Off switch to activate the powerful EMA 200 trend filter (default: True).

  • Alert Options: Easily toggle Notifications, Alerts, and Email for signal management.

Don't Trade Blindly—Trade Smartly.

Stop guessing and start confirming. The Gold Rush Signal Pro is the tool you need to transform choppy market data into clear, reliable entry points.

Click the download button now and bring triple-filtered precision to your trading!


