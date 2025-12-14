Frozen Pulse

Frozen Pulse - The Future of Trading

One-Chart EA: Frozen Pulse is should run on one chart only (XAGUSD) M15  and automatically trades on all symbols .

Extra details on set-up:

Please contact us for the live signal link after purchase.

Backtests only work right with my provided settings. Contact me for details.

Pricing starts at 120. Only 2 traders have access so far. After 10 licenses are issued, price increases to 188.

Kindly join our MQL5 channel:

  • Risk Management: Strong built-in stop-loss and take-profit features ensure your trades are always protected.
  • Simple Setup: No complicated settings required. Simply load the EA on your chart, and it’s ready to go!
  • Strategy: Leverages "Keltner Channel Breakouts" to identify potential breakout trades using volatility-based bands.

Frozen Pulse?

  • Advanced algorithms for faster decision-making.
  • Optimized for volatile markets like XAGUSD.
  • Supports various brokers with low spreads.
  • Works great with prop-firm challenges and funded accounts.

Using our sophisticated strategies, Frozen Pulse ensures stable, efficient, and profitable trading under different market conditions. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this EA adapts to your needs.

Installation and Setup

  1. Install the EA on your MetaTrader platform and apply it to one chart (XAGUSD).
  2. Select the timeframe (M15), adjust the lot size if necessary, and let the EA do the rest.
  3. Ensure your account is running on a VPS for continuous trading.

Minimum Deposit: We recommend at least $200 for the best results.

Contact Us

After purchasing, please send us a private message to get access to the private Telegram channel, where you'll receive the latest updates, news, and instructions. This exclusive channel is only available for our customers!


