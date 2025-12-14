Frozen Pulse
One-Chart EA: Frozen Pulse is should run on one chart only (XAGUSD) M15 and automatically trades on all symbols .
Backtests only work right with my provided settings. Contact me for details.
Pricing starts at 120. Only 2 traders have access so far. After 10 licenses are issued, price increases to 188.
- Risk Management: Strong built-in stop-loss and take-profit features ensure your trades are always protected.
- Simple Setup: No complicated settings required. Simply load the EA on your chart, and it’s ready to go!
- Strategy: Leverages "Keltner Channel Breakouts" to identify potential breakout trades using volatility-based bands.
Frozen Pulse?
- Advanced algorithms for faster decision-making.
- Optimized for volatile markets like XAGUSD.
- Supports various brokers with low spreads.
- Works great with prop-firm challenges and funded accounts.
Using our sophisticated strategies, Frozen Pulse ensures stable, efficient, and profitable trading under different market conditions. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this EA adapts to your needs.
Installation and Setup
- Install the EA on your MetaTrader platform and apply it to one chart (XAGUSD).
- Select the timeframe (M15), adjust the lot size if necessary, and let the EA do the rest.
- Ensure your account is running on a VPS for continuous trading.
Minimum Deposit: We recommend at least $200 for the best results.
Contact Us
