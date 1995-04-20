Trend Flat Histogram mq
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.57
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Flat Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint.
- Trend Flat Histogram indicator is very sensitive and much more efficient than any standard Moving Averages.
- It is designed to show current market conditions: Flat, Uptrend, Downtrend.
- Indicator has 3 colors: Yellow for Flat market conditions, Red for downtrend and Green for uptrend (colors can be changed in settings).
- With Mobile and PC alerts.
- It is great to combine this indicator with any other trading methods: Price Action, Scalping, Momentum trading, other indicators.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.