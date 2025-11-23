Gold Wallet MT5
- Experts
- Nikhil T K
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 23 November 2025
- Activations: 5
Gold Wallet EA is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD M15, supporting accounts from $500 upwards. The program offers four selectable modes: Low Risk, Normal, High Risk, and Wealth Mode. All risk settings are accessible from the input parameters, and trading begins automatically after mode selection.
Performance Information
-
Backtesting conducted from January 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025, using 99.90% tick-quality data.
-
The High Risk configuration had a maximum historical drawdown of approximately $250 and an annual profit in testing of nearly $1,500 for a $500 starting balance. Please note: Backtest data is for reference only and does not imply future results. All trading involves risk.
-
Wealth Mode is designed to target moderate annual growth and showed minimal drawdown in historical tests.
-
Recommended minimum balance is $500 with a suggested starting lot size of 0.01.
Features
-
Four operating modes for flexible risk management.
-
Automated trading with straightforward setup: select the preferred mode and activate on XAUUSD M15.