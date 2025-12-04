Shift the Frame

Elevate Your Trading with Shift the Frame

Are you ready to take control of the market? The Shift the Frame EA offers cutting-edge tools to help you navigate the markets with precision, combining flexibility, advanced features, and security. Whether you’re aiming for steady growth or fast recovery, this EA is designed for both.

How to Run EA:

[Link Here]

Latest news:

[Link Here]


Core Features:

  • News Filter: Stay safe by avoiding high-impact events. Shift the Frame automatically pauses trading during crucial market news, ensuring you’re protected from unexpected volatility.
  • Advanced Time Control: Define your own trading hours to match the best market conditions for your strategy. Set specific times and days for the EA to trade, giving you ultimate control.
  • Recovery Zone: For those who want an extra edge, the EA includes a powerful recovery zone feature. If you’re trading with a smaller deposit (at least $100), you can begin without recovery mode. However, to activate recovery, it’s recommended to have at least $2000 or more in your account for optimal performance.

Strategy

The Shift the Frame EA is built around the powerful combination of Adaptive Momentum Boost. Using a sophisticated AI-driven momentum analysis, the EA adapts to changing market conditions, only entering trades when it detects that momentum is sustainable. It automatically adjusts to market speed, offering entries at optimal times when momentum is on your side.

Your Flexible Trading Companion

Designed with a simplified setup, the Shift the Frame EA makes it easy for traders at any experience level. Attach it to one chart only (XAUUSD) M30 , configure the basic settings, and let the magic happen. You’ll be benefiting from its ability to adapt to both conservative and aggressive styles, with advanced market recognition tools that ensure the best opportunities are captured.

"Success in trading is about working smarter, not harder."

Important Details:

  • Minimum Deposit:
    • Without Recovery Mode: $100
    • With Recovery Mode: $2000+
  • Supported Symbols: XAUUSD
  • Timeframes: M30

Smart Risk Control

With built-in features to manage and mitigate risk, Shift the Frame ensures that every trade is backed by a strategic plan. Whether you are targeting prop firm challenges or building long-term account growth, the EA provides reliable stop-loss, take-profit and risk management settings that work in any market condition.


Warning: Proper understanding of the risk settings is crucial. Make sure to read the user manual or consult with us before activating recovery mode on smaller accounts.

Ready to Get Started?

Download the EA, configure the easy-to-use parameters, and put Shift the Frame to work. Optimize your strategy with minimal effort and maximum returns.

Special Offer:

For a limited time, grab your copy of Shift the Frame at a discounted rate. Don’t miss out on maximizing your market potential!


