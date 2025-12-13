Chart Auto Flow Mini

Chart Auto Flow is an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) tool that allows traders to:

  • Automatically replay charts (Forward Playback)

  • Reverse playback (Backward Playback)

  • Quickly review charts and identify chart patterns

  • Practice trading strategies in slow motion and test your methods

It supports Forex, Stocks, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and all instruments, across all timeframes (M1–MN).

Perfect for traders who want to efficiently review past charts, detect chart patterns, perform technical analysis, or test strategies — from beginners to advanced users.

Available Versions

・Chart Auto Flow Mini (7-day free trial / 1 time per user)

・Chart Auto Flow (Paid version)
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151071

・Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition (with Target Focus Jump)
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154905

Key Functions (Quick Overview)
Button / Label Function Description
Pause / Restart Pause / Resume Control chart playback
Reset Reset Speed & Bar Shift Resets Speed to 1s and Bar Shift to 1
Slow / Fast Adjust Playback Speed Adjustable from 50ms to 10 minutes
Bar+ / Bar- Adjust Number of Bars Shifted Adjustable from 1 to 480 bars
Past / Future Switch Playback Direction Switch between backward and forward playback
Speed / Bars (Label) Display Speed & Shift Amount Displays current setting values
END Exit Program -
Main Features

  • Flexible Playback Speed: 50ms (ultra-fast) to 10 minutes per bar

  • Forward & Reverse Playback: Easily switch chart direction

  • High-Speed Review & Pattern Recognition: Quickly scan charts for patterns

  • Slow Training & Strategy Verification: Perfect for backtesting and refining trading methods

  • Supports All Instruments & Timeframes: Forex, Stocks, Gold, Crypto, M1–MN charts

  • Intuitive Button Controls: Pause, resume, adjust speed, move bars, change direction

Setup

Simply log in to MT5 and click Buy and Download from the Market. The EA will be installed automatically on your terminal.

It will be placed under Navigator → Expert Advisors → Market. You can add it to a chart by drag & drop or double-clicking.

Recommended Environment

  • OS: Windows 11

  • MT5 Build: 5320 / 5260

  • CPU: Intel Core i5 (11th Gen or higher recommended)

  • RAM: 8GB+

Mac may work but is not officially tested.

Risk Disclaimer

This tool does not execute trades. There is no financial risk.

If you enjoy this tool, your review is greatly appreciated.

