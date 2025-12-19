Nova CAT Trader is a disciplined automation combining the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and Average True Range (ATR) indicators — blending momentum, trend, and volatility into a structured trading system. This EA acts only when the CCI signals align with price volatility measured by the ATR, ensuring trades occur during meaningful market moves rather than random fluctuations.

Instead of chasing every swing, Nova CAT Trader filters out weak setups. Trades are executed when momentum, trend, and volatility align, providing structure, context, and discipline.

Why traders choose Nova CAT Trader

CCI + ATR, Fully Automated:

Combines momentum and volatility indicators with precise entry and exit rules.

Momentum & Volatility Confirmation:

Trades only when CCI signals coincide with significant ATR-based price movement.

Built-In Risk Management:

Every trade includes a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Multi-Market Applicability:

Works effectively on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — suitable for H1 to daily charts.

Clear, Efficient, Transparent:

Fast execution, simple logic, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova CAT Trader provides a systematic, dual-indicator approach for disciplined trading based on momentum and volatility.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases.