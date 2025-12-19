Nova OET Trader

Nova OET Trader is a disciplined automation combining the On-Balance Volume (OBV) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicators — blending volume-based momentum with trend confirmation for clear, actionable trades. This EA waits for alignment between the OBV and EMA to identify setups where price moves are supported both by market participation and directional strength.

Instead of reacting to every minor swing, Nova OET Trader filters out weak signals, entering trades only when both volume and trend confirm the move. By combining these two tools, it focuses on high-quality setups with structure and discipline.

Why traders choose Nova OET Trader

  • OBV + EMA, Fully Automated:
    Integrates both indicators to generate precise entries and exits with clear rules.

  • Volume & Trend Confirmation:
    Trades only when OBV indicates momentum and EMA confirms direction.

  • Built-In Risk Management:
    Every position includes a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

  • Versatile Market Coverage:
    Works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — effective from H1 to daily charts.

  • Clear, Efficient, Transparent:
    Fast execution, simple logic, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees results — but Nova OET Trader provides a structured, dual-indicator approach to trade with discipline and clarity.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases.


