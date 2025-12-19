Nova MOM Trader

Nova MOM Trader is a disciplined automation of the Momentum indicator — a classic tool that measures the speed and strength of price movement. This EA turns raw momentum into a structured strategy, entering trades only when the market demonstrates clear, sustained force in one direction.

Rather than reacting to every small swing, Nova MOM Trader waits for genuine acceleration in price. It filters out weak moves, focusing only on trades where momentum confirms the trend and increases the probability of a meaningful move.

This approach prioritizes structure and timing over guesswork, giving every position context and purpose.

Why traders choose Nova MOM Trader

  • Momentum Indicator, Fully Automated:
    Implements the classic Momentum calculation with strict entry and exit rules.

  • Speed and Strength Confirmation:
    Trades only when price moves with significant force, avoiding false or weak setups.

  • Built-In Risk Management:
    Each trade includes a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

  • Multi-Market Applicability:
    Effective on forex, metals, indices, and crypto across H1 to daily timeframes.

  • Clear, Efficient, Transparent:
    Simple rules, fast execution, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees results — but Nova MOM Trader provides a systematic, momentum-focused tool to trade with discipline.

Try the demo today and secure your discount license before the price rises.


