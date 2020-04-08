Bandana

Three separate RSI band systems displayed simultaneously on your chart for comprehensive market analysis. Each system calculates support and resistance levels based on RSI values with customizable periods and thresholds.

The indicator provides visual trading signals through arrow markers when price breaks through the calculated bands. Long signals appear when price moves above the lower band after being below it, while short signals trigger when price drops below the upper band after being above it.

Each of the three systems can be configured independently with different RSI lengths, overbought and oversold levels, and timeframes. Default settings use periods of 51, 31, and 21 bars with varying threshold levels optimized for different market conditions.

Built-in alert system sends notifications when band breakouts occur, preventing duplicate alerts for the same signal. All visual elements including colors, line weights, and arrow displays can be customized or disabled as needed.

The tool works across all timeframes and trading instruments, allowing traders to compare multiple RSI perspectives within a single indicator window. Midlines between upper and lower bands provide additional reference points for trend analysis.

Ideal for traders seeking confirmation signals from multiple RSI calculations without cluttering their charts with separate indicators.

