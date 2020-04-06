Iconic Breakout Pro 2

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2

A NAS100 breakout EA for traders who are done with guesswork—and ready for disciplined, repeatable results.

Imagine opening your platform in the afternoon and seeing a plan instead of a dozen impulses. There’s a defined time window, two clean scenarios, calm risk controls, and an interface that shows only what actually matters. No chasing, no fear-of-missing-out entries, no over-managing after three candles. Just a routine that has proved the same simple truth over and over in our research: wait for structure—then act with conviction.

That is the core idea behind ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 (“IBP2”). It was engineered to harness NAS100 momentum around precise session windows and the previous day’s boundaries—without exposing your account to the typical emotional detours. Two independent engines that never trip over each other. Protective logic that errs on the side of safety. Exit rules designed to protect net profitability, not just “green trades.”

In short: a discipline toolbox that happens to place trades.

Why another breakout EA?

Because most breakout ideas fail in the same predictable places:

  1. Premature entries. The market is still compressing, the trader is already at risk.

  2. Context confusion. A “break” through a local session boundary is very different from a break of the prior 24-hour high/low.

  3. Cosmetic SL/TP. Stops and targets get set because the EA “needs something,” not because they make sense net of costs.

  4. Position “diversification” that isn’t. Many small positions feel safe, but they are too often diluted responsibility.

IBP2 was built to remove exactly those weak points—and to hard-wire better habits so you don’t have to babysit them.

What IBP2 stands for

  • One market (NAS100). Two clearly separated breakout concepts (Session Range & Previous Day H/L). Zero cross-contamination in the logic.

  • Predictability. A defined window is observed, and only then are pending orders considered. No “maybe” entries mid-range.

  • Protection. OCO handling, strict SL/TP pre-check, respect for broker Stops/Freeze levels, margin usage caps, hard lot caps, and a Daily Loss Guard that would rather decline a setup than let your worst day compound.

  • Net profitability. The EA enforces a minimum take-profit distance from open after spread/fees—so a win is actually a win.

What you get—without giving away the recipe

We will not publish a blueprint for anyone to rebuild the EA. But you deserve to know what you’ll experience in practice:

Two independent breakout engines

  1. Session Breakout
    After a strictly defined observation window, the EA prepares two stop orders at buffered distances—only if the market and your risk conditions qualify (e.g., acceptable spread). Orders have controlled expiration. No open-ended exposure.

  2. Previous-Day Breakout
    At the new trading day—after a short cooling-off delay—the EA stages potential breaks beyond the prior 24-hour high/low with the same discipline: buffers, net TP enforcement, OCO cleanup, and margin awareness.

Both engines can run side by side yet stay fully separated: individual “identities” under the hood, their own limits, and management that applies only to the correct context.

Risk control that behaves like a grown-up

  • Your choice of sizing model. Fixed lot or % risk per trade—optionally with a hard lot cap so “just this once” never becomes “too big.”

  • Daily Loss Guard. If your daily drawdown threshold is reached, new risk is blocked for the rest of the day.

  • OCO by design. Once one side triggers, the opposite pending is removed.

  • SL/TP integrity. Levels are validated before placement and after fills, snapped to tick grid, and adjusted for Stops/Freeze requirements. No reckless modifying into broker-forbidden zones.

Profit integrity (net!)

IBP2 forces a minimum take-profit distance from the actual open—including spread and (optionally) round-turn commission. That prevents “wins” that quietly turn negative after costs. If required, the EA realigns SL/TP right after the fill to keep the net TP honest.

Ongoing, calm trade care

  • Break-even with a small positive offset once price has moved sufficiently.

  • Trailing, but only if it tightens risk logically—never stepping a stop backward.

  • Modify cool-downs to avoid frantic updates and Freeze-level conflicts.

Safe-Mode when conditions demand

  • Spread filter: If spreads exceed your threshold, IBP2 simply doesn’t place orders.

  • Forced micro-lot: Optionally clamp size to very small lots during cautious phases.

  • Place-without-SL/TP (optional) with immediate post-fill attachment—useful at strict brokers.

An interface that doesn’t shout

A compact GUI with no overlaps and a clear status line (PREP / RANGING / PENDING / IN_TRADE / READY / DAILY_GUARD). You see how many pendings each engine has, the range and ATR figures, the spread, and a clean PnL read—without clutter.

What the backtest shows (and what it doesn’t)

Period: Sep 04, 2020 – Jun 27, 2025
Symbol: NAS100
History quality: 99% tick modeling
Initial deposit: 1,000

Headline results:

  • Total Net Profit: 403,748.63

  • Profit Factor: 2.34

  • Recovery Factor: 26.85

  • Sharpe Ratio: 35.91

  • Total Trades: 2,003

  • Win rate: ~77.5% (1,553 profit trades / 450 loss trades)

  • Expected Payoff: 201.57 per trade

  • Max Equity Drawdown: 5.89% (abs. 15,034.40)

  • Relative Balance Drawdown: 17.27%

How to read this:

  • The equity curve rises smoothly and accelerates in later years—common for a robust, scaled approach on a growth index.

  • MFE/MAE scatter shows a healthy positive slope: winners expand with favorable movement; losers remain contained in a tight band.

  • Entry timing clusters around the U.S. session—exactly where NAS100 tends to move.

  • Weekday distribution is even; there’s no “favorite day” gimmick.

  • Monthly results are resilient: strength isn’t limited to one outlier month; quality of movement beats raw trade count.

What a backtest doesn’t mean:

  • It’s not a promise of future gains; it’s a behavioral audition for the rule set.

  • The figures reflect our infrastructure, costs, and time zone. Your results will vary with your broker, spreads, and discipline.

What matters for you:

  • No Martingale, no grid, no hidden averaging.

  • Margin usage is modest relative to growth.

  • Drawdowns are controlled relative to the trajectory. That’s what we call net profit quality.

Why traders keep IBP2 (and skeptics stop being skeptics)

  • “The system aligns me—I don’t have to fight myself.”
    The session routine and previous-day logic reduce impulse entries and keep you out of mid-range noise.

  • “I can see what the EA is doing—and why.”
    The GUI and logs are intentionally readable: session range numbers, previous-day levels, live pending counts, status, and protections. No black-box theater.

  • “It protects me even from me.”
    Daily guard, lot cap, margin limiter, net TP enforcement, OCO. These aren’t “nice to haves.” They’re policy.

  • “It doesn’t panic when markets do.”
    No spammy modify loops; IBP2 respects broker limits and prefers no trade to a bad one.

Who IBP2 is for

  • Disciplined retail traders who want targeted NAS100 exposure without an indicator circus.

  • Semi-pros who value repeatable processes and a controlled risk footprint—and who treat backtests as quality filters, not lottery tickets.

  • Portfolio builders who want a rules-based U.S. tech window component, not a 24/7 scalping addiction.

If you’re seeking a “magic button,” this is not it. If you want routine, clarity, and protection, it’s exactly that.

The unglamorous work that makes the difference

We won’t publish the step-by-step algorithm. But these principles are what separate tools from toys:

  • Hard separation of engines. Session ≠ Previous Day. Distinct identities, limits, and placement checks. Zero hidden interference.

  • Strict pre-checks for SL/TP and prices. Before placing and again after fills: tick rounding, Stops/Freeze compliance, minimum distances, and net TP enforcement.

  • No “near the line” stubbornness. If a change would violate Freeze/Stops, it is declined. Modify attempts obey cool-downs.

  • OCO is mandatory. Once in, the other side is gone.

  • Margin responsibility. Sizing respects your equity and optionally your max margin usage.

  • Net over gross. The EA actively pushes targets out of cost-capture zones. That produces real win rates instead of cosmetic ones.

A typical day with IBP2

  1. PREP
    You open your chart. The GUI tells you a session window is coming. Previous-day levels are loaded. Spreads acceptable? Check.

  2. RANGING
    The market builds structure. The EA watches. No orders yet—as designed.

  3. PENDING
    The range window ends. If conditions qualify, two buffered stop orders appear with a clean expiration. You see counts per engine and the next time-out.

  4. FILL
    When the market breaks, the position goes live with immediate SL/TP integrity. With follow-through, IBP2 takes you to break-even; later it trails—never loosening risk.

  5. READY
    Trade done, opposite side cleaned up, no hidden overnight exposure.

In parallel: Previous-Day prepares once the calendar flips. It’s independent and runs with the same guardrails.

Reading the results like a professional

“Profit Factor 2.34” looks nice. “Sharpe 35.91” looks unreal. But the point isn’t the single biggest number—it’s consistency:

  • 2,003 trades across almost five years is ample sample size to speak about behavior rather than luck.

  • A ~77.5% win rate combined with net TP enforcement is not “picking pennies”; it’s a sensible distribution of reward vs. risk.

  • 5.89% max equity drawdown and 17.27% relative balance drawdown—whichever measure you prefer—reflect disciplined valleys.

  • The MFE/MAE cloud shows winners that breathe with the market and losers that remain cut short.

A backtest is a microscope on behavior. It is not a guarantee. We show it because it explains why IBP2 is built the way it is.

Honest FAQs

“How much can I make?”
Wrong question. The right one: Does the system enforce rules and protect me when the market turns hostile? The backtests show robust behavior; outcomes depend on your broker, costs, and sizing.

“Will it run on a small account?”
Yes. Safe-Mode, lot rounding, and net TP enforcement are especially kind to small balances. Start small, scale deliberately.

“What if the market structure changes?”
Then the Daily Guard shines: it blocks new risk beyond your daily cap. Our principles are deliberately neutral—time-window structure and previous-day boundaries have persisted across regimes.

“Do I need a VPS?”
Recommended—not for heavy CPU needs but for stability and latency around the session window. IBP2 is light, but serious trading deserves serious uptime.

“Can I tweak parameters?”
Of course—but understand what you’re changing. More risk ≠ more profit if you undermine protections. Our defaults are field-tested.

The ethos

A serious EA must do three things:

  1. Protect you from yourself. Most accounts fail from emotion, not lack of entries.

  2. Obey the rules of the venue. Freeze levels, Stops levels, minimum distances—this is real trading, not a simulation trick.

  3. Think in net terms. A “win” that loses after costs is a loss. IBP2 enforces net sanity.

If this mindset resonates with you, you’ll enjoy working with IBP2.

The case for starting now

  • You want NAS100 exposure you don’t have to babysit all day.

  • You want visible, testable rules—on your chart, not in a PDF.

  • You want protections that are always on, not just in “good times.”

  • You want transparent backtests to judge behavior—not marketing slogans.

Choose discipline over drama.
Secure your ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 license today and make NAS100 a rules-based part of your trading.

Technical notes (not enough to rebuild—enough to trust)

  • Two decoupled engines, distinct identities, placement limits, separate counts.

  • Strict price/SL/TP validation with tick rounding and Stops/Freeze compliance both pre-placement and post-fill—plus enforced net TP minimum.

  • OCO, Daily Loss Guard, margin limiter, hard lot cap, spread filter.

  • Break-even and trailing that never loosen risk and never spam modifies.

  • Compact GUI with status, range, ATR, spread, engine-level pending counts, PnL, and daily DD.

These aren’t secrets; they’re the unglamorous details that keep accounts healthy.

Final word—and a reality check

Yes, the equity curve in our backtest looks beautiful. Yes, the profit factor is above average. What matters more: the curve is calm. No crazy spikes, no “miracle weeks” doing all the heavy lifting. That calm is what helps you trade and sleep.

If you’re looking for a focused NAS100 breakout system with process, protection, and net-profit thinking, ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 is your next rational step.

Get your license now.
Build a routine you’ll still recognize in a year—and be proud of in five.


https://t.me/iconicsolutions_official


