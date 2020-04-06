PulseX

Smart impulse trading algorithm with managed risk and dynamic control of trade series.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347041 — request set files via private messages.


How PulseX Works

PulseX EA is a standalone, thoroughly optimized impulse trading system designed to work across a wide spectrum of currency pairs. The advisor analyzes market microstructure and identifies moments when price forms a short-term impulse and then slows down. This model differs from classic bounce systems: PulseX analyzes smoothly changing price ranges, identifying moments when price steadily deviates from its long-term dynamics. This approach ensures calm, confident entries and equally correct operation on any currency pair.

The advisor has been tested and optimized for all 28 major Forex pairs, including USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD, and JPY crosses.


Key Features of PulseX

• Intelligent detection of market impulses and instant slowdown.

• Simple "single entry — fixed SL/TP" system, or smooth building of a position series with a fixed overall stop-loss.

• Adaptive take-profit that responds to volatility and micro-trend direction.

• Simple setup and autonomous 24/7 operation.

• Reliable risk control system — each trade or trade series is strictly limited by a hard SL.

• Preferred for stable multi-month trading with low drawdown.


Technical Requirements

• Timeframe: M5

• Pairs: Any currency pairs

• Account type: Any hedge account

• Preferably: ECN accounts with low spread

• Swaps: Favorable conditions increase the sustainability of long-term trading


Trading Tips

• Past profitability does not guarantee future results.

• Using multiple pairs increases capital load — allocate at least $300 per pair.

• The advisor is optimized for any currency, but the best results can be expected on low-volatility crosses (without JPY).

• PulseX is a single-pair algorithm: install it on multiple charts only consciously, controlling the overall risk.


If you have any questions about PulseX — write to me in private messages.

