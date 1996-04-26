KT ZigZag Trend Metrics MT4

The KT ZigZag Trend Metrics turns market swings into a clear, easy to read map of trend and structure, so even beginners can spot turning points and market flow at a glance. The indicator labels each swing as a Higher High, Lower High, Lower Low or Higher Low and shows the percentage move from the previous swing.

It also displays how many bars it took to form the new swing high or low. It also plots lines between each recent swing high and low, giving you an x-ray view of price action that makes it easy to spot common harmonic patterns.





Features



Cuts analysis time by mapping the full market structure at a glance, making it essential for price action traders.

Marks swing highs and lows, displaying the percentage move and number of bars since the previous swing.

Keeps your chart clean, displaying only the key swing metrics for a clutter-free view.

Calculates every metric from the ZigZag indicator, a popular tool for mapping precise swing points.

Adjustable swing sensitivity settings (depth period) to fine-tune how and where swings are detected.

Customize colors, line widths and text sizes to suit your chart theme.



Why It’s Better Than the Standard ZigZag

The standard ZigZag simply draws lines between past swing points, but it doesn’t tell you how big or how fast each move was. KT ZigZag Trend Metrics fixes that by tagging every swing with its percentage change and bar count, then plotting range lines to reveal hidden patterns. That extra detail gives you a clear edge in fast-moving markets.



Pairing With Other Indicators



Pair it with tools like Hull moving average or RSI to confirm genuine trend shifts. The swing percentage and bar-count tags validate signals and filter out minor noise, cutting down on false positives.

This layered approach highlights high-probability setups and gives you the confidence to enter and exit trades with precision.





Conclusion

