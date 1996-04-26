KT ZigZag Trend Metrics MT4
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The KT ZigZag Trend Metrics turns market swings into a clear, easy to read map of trend and structure, so even beginners can spot turning points and market flow at a glance. The indicator labels each swing as a Higher High, Lower High, Lower Low or Higher Low and shows the percentage move from the previous swing.
It also displays how many bars it took to form the new swing high or low. It also plots lines between each recent swing high and low, giving you an x-ray view of price action that makes it easy to spot common harmonic patterns.
Features
- Cuts analysis time by mapping the full market structure at a glance, making it essential for price action traders.
- Marks swing highs and lows, displaying the percentage move and number of bars since the previous swing.
- Keeps your chart clean, displaying only the key swing metrics for a clutter-free view.
- Calculates every metric from the ZigZag indicator, a popular tool for mapping precise swing points.
- Adjustable swing sensitivity settings (depth period) to fine-tune how and where swings are detected.
- Customize colors, line widths and text sizes to suit your chart theme.
Why It’s Better Than the Standard ZigZag
The standard ZigZag simply draws lines between past swing points, but it doesn’t tell you how big or how fast each move was.
KT ZigZag Trend Metrics fixes that by tagging every swing with its percentage change and bar count, then plotting range lines to reveal hidden patterns. That extra detail gives you a clear edge in fast-moving markets.
Pairing With Other Indicators
Pair it with tools like Hull moving average or RSI to confirm genuine trend shifts. The swing percentage and bar-count tags validate signals and filter out minor noise, cutting down on false positives.
This layered approach highlights high-probability setups and gives you the confidence to enter and exit trades with precision.
Conclusion
The indicator turns raw swing data into clear, actionable insights you can grasp at a glance. Its fully customizable settings let you tailor swing detection and integrate seamlessly with your existing indicators.
By automatically mapping percentage moves and bar counts, it slashes analysis time so you spend less time crunching numbers and more time trading.
That extra clarity and precision give you the confidence to tackle fast markets without second-guessing. Make this indicator your essential companion for smarter price action trading.