Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Greetings to all investors and traders!

I am proud to present my new development System GoldCrazy



This is the best indicator for gold and crypto trading The indicator 100% does not repaint and does not change its signals.

The indicator is suitable for absolutely everyone, both professional traders and beginners.

How to trade?

It's very simple, you can trade by the arrow

Blue arrow - buy, red - sell (Wait for the candle to close).

But I recommend using the trend filter to take signals only by the trend (the Filter indicator is provided free of charge).

An advisor for this indicator with an input filter will be ready soon (the advisor will be provided free of charge to everyone who purchased the strategy)





The offer is limited to a few copies, after which the indicator will be hidden from the showcase and will appear only for updates. A 20% discount is available, write in a private message or in the telegram in the profile header.

Good luck trading!!!!!!!!!!!!!