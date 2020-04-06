Price Action with liquidity traps and Swing
- Experts
- Domantas Juodenis
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
PA+LZ Expert Advisor — Precision Trading Powered by Price Action & Liquidity Zones
Overview
PA+LZ (Price Action + Liquidity Zones) is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want a smart, structured, and institutional-grade trading system. Designed with clean price action logic and intelligent liquidity zone detection, PA+LZ delivers precise entries, controlled risk, and consistent profitability — without relying on unreliable tricks like martingale or random grid spam.
Whether you're a swing trader or scalper, PA+LZ offers a fully automated trade engine, an optional smart grid module, and a branded visual control panel — all optimized for M5 and M15 timeframes.
Key Features
Liquidity Zone Detection
-
Identifies institutional buying/selling zones using advanced logic
Smart Price Action Entries
-
Entry signals confirmed by candlestick behavior for high accuracy
Optional Grid Logic
-
Controlled scaling-in only in safe, validated market zones
Embedded Visual Panel
-
Includes account info, logo, spread display, and trade overview
Flexible Money Management
-
Choose fixed or dynamic lot sizing
Custom SL/TP & Risk Settings
-
Full control over trade expiration, magic numbers, and risk profiles
Session Filtering
-
Trade only in optimal zones: Asia, London, New York
Recommended Timeframes & Pairs
Timeframes: M5 and M15
M15 Pairs:
EURNZD, USDJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, WTI, CHFJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY, JPN225, GER40, UK100, BCHUSD, ETHUSD
M5 Pairs:
NZDJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, US30, WTI
Account Requirements
-
Account Type: Hedging
-
Broker Type: Low-spread ECN recommended
-
Minimum Deposit: $300
Backtest Highlights
-
Profit Factor: 3.68
-
Drawdown: Under 25%
-
Consistency: Strong equity growth across 12+ months
-
Entry Quality: Validated price action with floating control
-
Session Timing: Trades aligned with high-profit time zones
Visual Inclusions
-
Strategy Tester Report (detailed entry breakdown)
-
Setfile overview & configuration samples
-
Real EA Panel Screenshot
-
Equity Curve (12-month test)
-
Additional visuals on request
Why Choose PA+LZ?
-
Built with structure. Trades with discipline.
-
No martingale. No flip-trading. No grid spam.
-
Only clean logic, backed by live data and tested precision.
Includes Swing Strategy as a fallback mode for added versatility.