Luxor The Oscillators Engine

    Luxor – Precision & Performance for Serious Traders

    Luxor is an advanced trading indicator based on a powerful combination of two well-established algorithms: ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average) and PCH (Percentage Change). It provides clear and reliable buy, sell, and exit signals, enhanced with dynamic RMS bands and real-time push notifications.

    Key Features:

    • Accurate entry and exit signals – trade with confidence.

    • Advanced ALMA smoothing – effectively reduces market noise.

    • Dynamic PCH – detects momentum shifts and trend acceleration.

    • RMS Bands (Root Mean Square) – adapt to market volatility to define trigger zones.

    • Real-time push alerts – receive trading signals directly on your phone.

    • Clean separate window display – easy-to-read, uncluttered interface.

    Customizable Parameters:

    • input_length , input_smooth : Control signal sensitivity.

    • offset , sigma : Fine-tune the ALMA smoothing.

    • blen , bmult : Configure the RMS band width.

    • ShowSignals , EnableNotifications : Toggle visual markers and notifications.

    Use Cases:

    • Works with any Forex pair, index, stock, or crypto.

    • Recommended for timeframes between M15 and H4.

    • Perfect for both manual trading and algorithmic strategies.

    Push Notification Alerts:

    Get notified instantly when:

    • BUY signal is triggered (bullish breakout).

    • SELL signal is triggered (bearish breakout).

    • EXIT signal is triggered (momentum loss or reversal).

    Note: Make sure push notifications are enabled in your terminal to receive alerts.

    Additional Info:

    • Developed by: Titouan Cadoux

    • Version: 1.00

    • Support: For questions, send a private message on MQL5.

    Upgrade Your Trading with Luxor

    Download now and experience a clean, smart, and professional indicator. Test it in demo and switch to live when ready.


    Hisayoshi Muramatsu
    571
    Hisayoshi Muramatsu 2025.06.16 22:58 
     

    thank you so mch !!!

    Dezss
    106
    Dezss 2025.06.07 13:28 
     

    Спасибо

    1001035938
    465
    1001035938 2025.05.21 15:12 
     

    Muito bom indicador! Parabéns ao desenvolvedor!

    Quantitative Athena Scalping
    Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
    4.83 (6)
    Experts
    Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) is an Expert Advisor specialized in hyper-scalping. It opens several pending positions during the day and, once a Take Profit is hit, it repositions near the price to capture new quick and profitable moves. Warning: QAS does not use a Stop Loss. Please follow all setup and risk management instructions carefully. QAS is an entry-level product from the Quantitative Trading System range, introducing our scalping logic before mov
    FREE
    Quantitative Trailing Scalper MT5
    Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Quantitative Trailing Scalper MT5 is, as the name suggests, an Expert Advisor based on an aggressive scalping strategy designed to capture the best market entries using technical indicators. Its efficiency has been proven through years of real trading, as well as its optimal exits, thanks in particular to the use of a trailing stop loss. Warning: QTS is aggressive in the markets. Please read the usage instructions carefully before operating it (see product description or the lower part of the s
    Quantitative Apex prop firm
    Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
    Experts
    Quantitative Apex Prop Firm (QAPF) is, as its name suggests, an Expert Advisor designed for disciplined trading and strict compliance with prop firm rules (FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader, etc.). It takes only one trade per day, at a fixed time, on the XAUUSD pair, relying on a set of robust technical filters to select the best opportunity. Its efficiency is based on simplicity, discipline, and strict risk management, which are key elements to succeed in prop firm challenges as well as on personal
    Hisayoshi Muramatsu
    571
    Hisayoshi Muramatsu 2025.06.16 22:58 
     

    thank you so mch !!!

    Dezss
    106
    Dezss 2025.06.07 13:28 
     

    Спасибо

    1001035938
    465
    1001035938 2025.05.21 15:12 
     

    Muito bom indicador! Parabéns ao desenvolvedor!

    Findolin
    1890
    Findolin 2025.05.19 07:33 
     

    Very good indicator for scalping. And for free! Thank you very much!

