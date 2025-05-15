Luxor The Oscillators Engine

Luxor – Precision & Performance for Serious Traders

Luxor is an advanced trading indicator based on a powerful combination of two well-established algorithms: ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average) and PCH (Percentage Change). It provides clear and reliable buy, sell, and exit signals, enhanced with dynamic RMS bands and real-time push notifications.

Key Features:

Accurate entry and exit signals – trade with confidence.

Advanced ALMA smoothing – effectively reduces market noise.

Dynamic PCH – detects momentum shifts and trend acceleration.

RMS Bands (Root Mean Square) – adapt to market volatility to define trigger zones.

Real-time push alerts – receive trading signals directly on your phone.

Clean separate window display – easy-to-read, uncluttered interface.

Customizable Parameters:

input_length , input_smooth : Control signal sensitivity.

offset , sigma : Fine-tune the ALMA smoothing.

blen , bmult : Configure the RMS band width.

ShowSignals , EnableNotifications : Toggle visual markers and notifications.

Use Cases:

Works with any Forex pair, index, stock, or crypto.

Recommended for timeframes between M15 and H4 .

Perfect for both manual trading and algorithmic strategies.

Push Notification Alerts:

Get notified instantly when:

BUY signal is triggered (bullish breakout).

SELL signal is triggered (bearish breakout).

EXIT signal is triggered (momentum loss or reversal).

Note: Make sure push notifications are enabled in your terminal to receive alerts.

Additional Info:

Developed by: Titouan Cadoux

Version: 1.00

Support: For questions, send a private message on MQL5.

Upgrade Your Trading with Luxor

Download now and experience a clean, smart, and professional indicator. Test it in demo and switch to live when ready.



