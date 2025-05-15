Luxor The Oscillators Engine
- Indicators
- Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 24 July 2025
Luxor – Precision & Performance for Serious Traders
Luxor is an advanced trading indicator based on a powerful combination of two well-established algorithms: ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average) and PCH (Percentage Change). It provides clear and reliable buy, sell, and exit signals, enhanced with dynamic RMS bands and real-time push notifications.
Key Features:
-
Accurate entry and exit signals – trade with confidence.
-
Advanced ALMA smoothing – effectively reduces market noise.
-
Dynamic PCH – detects momentum shifts and trend acceleration.
-
RMS Bands (Root Mean Square) – adapt to market volatility to define trigger zones.
-
Real-time push alerts – receive trading signals directly on your phone.
-
Clean separate window display – easy-to-read, uncluttered interface.
Customizable Parameters:
-
input_length , input_smooth : Control signal sensitivity.
-
offset , sigma : Fine-tune the ALMA smoothing.
-
blen , bmult : Configure the RMS band width.
-
ShowSignals , EnableNotifications : Toggle visual markers and notifications.
Use Cases:
-
Works with any Forex pair, index, stock, or crypto.
-
Recommended for timeframes between M15 and H4.
-
Perfect for both manual trading and algorithmic strategies.
Push Notification Alerts:
Get notified instantly when:
-
BUY signal is triggered (bullish breakout).
-
SELL signal is triggered (bearish breakout).
-
EXIT signal is triggered (momentum loss or reversal).
Note: Make sure push notifications are enabled in your terminal to receive alerts.
Additional Info:
-
Developed by: Titouan Cadoux
-
-
Support: For questions, send a private message on MQL5.
Upgrade Your Trading with Luxor
Download now and experience a clean, smart, and professional indicator. Test it in demo and switch to live when ready.
thank you so mch !!!