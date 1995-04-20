Inside Candle Scalper - an arrow indicator with market dynamics detection. The algorithm analyzes volatility inside the candle and determines potential trading signals.

Works on the current candle without lagging behind time (on the current candle flickering is possible), or at the candle close, after the candle closes the arrow will not disappear.

The indicator does not repaint on the trading history.



The indicator is designed for scalpers, the signals are relevant within 1 - 2 candles after the signal arrow or until the opposite arrow appears.

It is recommended to use for time frames from M5 to H4 (on low-volatility instruments from M15).



Key points in using the indicator

The blue line shows the position of the trend, if the price is above the line, the trend is ascending, if below, it goes down.



For making long positions. (BUY)

When the price is above the blue line, with increasing volatility, red arrows are generated - signals for entries. Gray arrows in the opposite direction mean slowing down of volatility according to the trend, open positions (BUY) must be closed.



For short positions. (SELL)

When the price is below the blue line with increasing volatility, yellow arrows are generated - signals for entries. Gray arrows in the opposite direction mean slowing down of volatility according to the trend, open positions (SELL) must be closed.



The main internal parameters are already configured for all time frames.

Additional parameters of the indicator allow you to:

change the length of the trend to detect signals in one direction.

change the volatility mode when generating arrows in three modifications, the accuracy of signal detection depends on the modifications, the first modification uses fast volatility, the second and third - smoothed.

