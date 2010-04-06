American Football works exclusively on the US Nasdaq100 Stock Index. Brokers name this instrument differently, e.g., USTEC, NDX, US100, US100Cash, NAS100 etc. To use it, attach the EA to the right chart, and it will take care of the contract size, minimal volume, and lot size (according to your equity). It opens only one trade at a time.

The best parameters for this EA were obtained using historical tick data from 22 Mar 2020 to 22 Mar 2025 (as of 25 Mar 2025). However, this EA has been optimized to work better towards more recent tick data. Theoretically, if you stick to a risk multiplier of 1.0, you should get a monthly return of more than 10% with less risk.

This EA's winning rate is only 61%. However, during a strongly trending session, it gains a lot in a single chunk.

Remember to turn on the 'isLive' property during backtesting and real-time trading. (see the first screenshot)

For the property 'risk_multiplier', you can go anywhere from 0.1 to 2.0, although I wouldn't recommend going above 1.0. Halving the risk multiplier halves the lot size.

Some brokers may be one hour out of synchronization with this EA. For most brokers, such as ICMarkets and Pepperstone, the US_Market_Opening_Hour_In_Summer should be left unchanged as 16 throughout the year.

The offer price of this EA will increase over time.

