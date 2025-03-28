US SP 500 Scalper Panel

BRIEF INTRODUCTION :

This Panel is made for US SP 500 stock market indices. It offers an ultimate and complete auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.

There are another functionalities like Martingale strategy and a range sequence detection, it triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are made to help users to notify ant to anticipate the future price directional. This panel possesses a reverse control to reverse all current positions to a multiple reverse position you desired with a customizable money management. It offers a new profit protection strategy called the traling Stop Control.

A new control was implemented in the panel named Automation Blocker, this control permits user to block the automation launcher control ongoing process to profit the manual trading by using the market indicator and the Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE Order controls.

The US SP 500, or S&P 500, is a U.S. stock market index that measures the performance of the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the United States. It is widely regarded as a key indicator of the overall health of the U.S. stock market. Investors use it as a benchmark to evaluate their portfolios and as a basis for index funds and derivative products. The index is weighted by market capitalization, meaning that larger companies have a more significant impact on the index's performance.

IMPORTANT : It is recommended to use Virtual Hosting Server VPS to optimize the methods implemented in the panel controls and to operate 24h a day.


REQUIREMENTS :

  • Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5.
  • Brokers : Deriv Limited.
  • Trading Account Type : Standard account.
  • Currency pair : US SP 500.
  • leverage : 1:1000 and up.
  • Lot size : optional.
  • Threshold value : Default.
  • Timeframe : M1.
  • VPS/VDS Server is preferable and 4G or 5G Connexion is recommended
  • Works only on computer.
For more information, please contact me in private message from mql5.


Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review