Power Sniper mx

POWER SNIPER EA is powerful scalping trading system for MT4 platform.

High Win ratio is around 85-90%! System implements compound interest trades size management!

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

Use Set_files from "Comments" section of this webpage for using/testing the EA.
  • Swaps-free trading.
  • No through weekend trading.
  • No Rollover influence.
  • System is NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own SL for account protection.
  • Orders Opening Sensor for entries sensitivity setup.
  • EA sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volatility.
  • Robot has adjustable Trailing Stop function.
  • Precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.
  • Leverage of account: from 1:30 to 1:2000.
  • Main pairs to use are GBPCAD, GBPAUD; auxiliary pairs are GBPCHF, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDCAD, USDCHF.
  • EA is ready to go right out of box corresponding Set_files are available in "Comments" section.
  • Built-in SPREAD display.

  • Operating time: EA is looking for entry signals at the beginning of Asia session according to time filter in settings. If system did not open orders during operating  time - it means there were no entry signals available on chart - do not forget that this EA is sniping trading system.
  • Timeframe: only M15.

How to install EA:

System requires MT4 account with narrow spreads  (Raw spread or ECN).

- Open 8 charts GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDCAD, USDCHF.
- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.
- Attach EA to each chart.
- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart (get Set_files from "Comments" section of this webpage). Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.
- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run (or just use VPS). 

IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:

- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period).  If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help to check that and provide related set_files if necessary.

- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.

