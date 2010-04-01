Power Sniper mx

POWER SNIPER EA is powerful scalping trading system for MT4 platform.

High Win ratio is around 85-90%! System implements compound interest trades size management!

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

Use Set_files from "Comments" section of this webpage for using/testing the EA.

Swaps-free trading.

No Rollover influence.



System is NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own SL for account protection.

EA sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volatility.

Robot has adjustable Trailing Stop function.

Precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.

Leverage of account: from 1:30 to 1:2000.

Main pairs to use are GBPCAD, GBPAUD; auxiliary pairs are GBPCHF, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDCAD, USDCHF.

EA is ready to go right out of box - corresponding Set_files are available in "Comments" section.

Built-in SPREAD display.



Operating time : EA is looking for entry signals at the beginning of Asia session according to time filter in settings. If system did not open orders during operating time - it means there were no entry signals available on chart - do not forget that this EA is sniping trading system.

Time frame : only M15.

How to install EA:

System requires MT4 account with narrow spreads (Raw spread or ECN).

- Open 8 charts GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDCAD, USDCHF.

- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.

- Attach EA to each chart.

- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart (get Set_files from "Comments" section of this webpage). Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.

- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run (or just use VPS).

IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:

- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period). If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help to check that and provide related set_files if necessary.

- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.