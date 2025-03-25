Quantum GBPJPY

Ideal Strategy for Funding Accounts:

Input Variables:
The code has a large number of input variables, allowing for high customization of the EA. These variables control:

  • Indicator parameters (Ichimoku, ADX, RSI).

  • Profit targets (ProfitTarget) and maximum losses (StopLoss).

  • Money management.

  • Trading options (schedules, weekdays, etc.).

  • Slippage.

  • And more.
    This makes the EA very flexible.

Trading Logic:
The EA uses a combination of technical indicators (Ichimoku, ADX, RSI) to generate entry and exit signals.

  • Entry rules are based on indicator crossovers and specific conditions.

  • Exit rules may include profit targets, maximum losses, and exits based on indicator signals.

  • The EA has some trading options that limit trading during certain times of the day or week.

Position Management:
The EA includes functions to open and close positions, as well as manage stop loss and take profit.

  • It also handles trailing stops and closing positions after a certain number of bars.

Helper Functions:
The code contains several helper functions to perform tasks such as:

  • Calculating stop loss and take profit levels.

  • Error handling.

  • Event logging.

  • Retrieving indicator values.

Recommendations:

  • Before using this EA on a real account, it is essential to conduct thorough testing on a demo account.

  • Ensure you fully understand how the EA works and the risks associated with automated trading.

  • Consider adding more comments and documentation to the code to facilitate understanding and maintenance.

I hope you find this information useful.


