It is a simple breakout strategy that forms a range between two time periods and trades the breakout from it. Feel free to test the EA yourself; I’ve tried to make it as affordable as possible. In the screenshots, you can also see the backtests for the last 10 years. So far, I’ve only tested it on USDJPY (30M) and will leave that as the default setting for the EA. This is not an EA that will make you rich overnight, but it can generate long-term and consistent profits and help grow the capital slowly. I wish you the best of luck, and if you have any questions, feel free to message me.

Please be aware that there will also be phases where the performance goes down, but in the long run, judging by the past, it has been profitable. This increases the likelihood that it will also be profitable in the future, but I cannot guarantee anything. I also recommend having a minimum capital of $500; anything below that carries a high risk, in my opinion.











