Zone Eraser

Zone Eraser MT5 by Forex Persian Trading

Effortlessly Clean Your Charts with a Single Click!

🔹 Struggling with cluttered charts filled with unwanted objects?
🔹 Tired of manually deleting trade history lines, technical analysis tools, and shapes one by one?

Zone Eraser MT5 is the ultimate script designed to streamline your workflow, helping you maintain a clean and organized trading chart with just a single action. Say goodbye to tedious manual deletions and hello to efficiency and precision!

🚀 Why Choose Zone Eraser MT5?

Instant Object Removal – Draw a rectangle, place unwanted objects inside, run the script, and watch them disappear instantly!
Smart Trade History Management – Keep your trade history enabled while selectively removing unnecessary lines and markers.
Seamless Technical Analysis – No need to rebuild your charts from scratch—quickly erase outdated lines, shapes, texts, and symbols.
Boosted Productivity – Forget about scrolling through long object lists; Zone Eraser MT5 does the job in seconds, keeping your charts tidy and your focus sharp.

🔧 How It Works?

1️⃣ Draw a rectangle on your chart and name it "E" or "e".
2️⃣ Place all objects you wish to delete inside the rectangle.
3️⃣ Run Zone Eraser MT5 and watch as all enclosed objects vanish instantly.
4️⃣ The rectangle will automatically be renamed "Zone Eraser by Forex Persian Trading", marking its efficiency and precision.

🔁 Repeat this process whenever needed to keep your charts clean and professional!

🔥 What Makes Zone Eraser MT5 Stand Out?

🎯 Developed by Forex Persian Trading – A team dedicated to creating innovative solutions for traders worldwide.
🎯 Completely FREE – Experience professional-grade chart management at no cost!
🎯 Fast, Lightweight, and Efficient – Runs smoothly without affecting MetaTrader’s performance.

📥 Download Now & Transform Your Trading Experience!

🚀 Get Zone Eraser MT5 today from the MetaTrader Market and join thousands of traders who rely on it for a cleaner, more efficient trading environment.


Video Zone Eraser
