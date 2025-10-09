The Trade Engine Expert Advisor is based on a simple strategy for buy or long trades only. In trading, simple things often work better than complex ones, and simplicity is key to any success.

How It Works:

Users should apply this strategy in markets they understand and that are predictable, similar to how investors buy and sell assets for profit. Tracking the market constantly is challenging, so this Expert Advisor can help. For better results, trade in easy-to-manage markets with lower margin requirements, like the equity market. The futures market, with its high margins, does not guarantee success and often leads to losses. Predictable markets, such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, trend upward. Using ETFs can simplify management by trade volume and money management.

Does This EA Require Specific Conditions?

No, the Trade Engine does not require any specific conditions and has no issues with spread, stop levels, or latency.

Input Parameters:

Trade Size: Trade volume size

Loss Close (Symbol Price Drop %): Will count symbols drop percentage



Profit Close (Symbol Price Rise %): Will count Symbol rise percentage

Magic Number: Trades unique ID

Hard StopLoss (If True Enabled): If True it's Enable

Hard StopLoss (Symbol Price Drop %): Hard Stop loss extra layer of protection









