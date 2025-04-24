Golden Impuls

Gold Impulse is not just a trading robot, it is your personal trend hunter. It works on an algorithm that is tailored to the impulsive movements of gold, especially in the moments of a flat breakdown. When the market falls asleep in a sideways pattern, the robot is already preparing for a spurt to catch the trend wave at its very beginning.


Flat Analysis: The robot scans consolidation zones, identifying moments when the price gets stuck in a narrow range.

Impulse waiting: As soon as the price starts to show signs of a breakout, the robot is activated.

Moment of entry: The algorithm fixes a strong impulse and opens a trade in the direction of the breakdown, minimizing the risks and maximizing the profit potential.

Risk Management: The robot automatically sets stop loss and take profit, adapting to the current market volatility.

Price $100 2/10 left, next price $150, final price will be $1000

Golden Impulse is designed for long-term, reliable performance,  Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies like martingale or grid trading, making it a safe option for automated trading. 









 Information


. Working Pairs: XAUUSD
. Time Frame: M30
. Minimum Deposit: 100$
. Minimum leverage : 1:50
. Works with any Broker, although it is recommended to use ECN-broker.


Features

. No Martingale
. No Network Trading
. No averaging
. No dangerous money management techniques .
. Tight stop loss and take profit for each trade .
. Stable results since 2000
. Not sensitive to Broker conditions
. Easy to install and use .
. Compliant with FIFO rules  

Installation Settings.



. Lot - 0.01
. Risk -10
. SL - 2730
. TP - 5000
. NoLoss - 360
. Tralling - 820
. OpenStop - true
. Delta - 1
. TimeSet - 00:00
. MaxSpread - 50
. TotalProfitToClose - 4.0
. IncreaseFactor - 1.5
. MA Period - 210

: Before installing EA, always remember the risks. A recommended account with a narrow spread. The tester's history shows the past but does not show the future.



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































