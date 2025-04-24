Golden Impuls

Gold Impulse is not just a trading robot, it is your personal trend hunter. It works on an algorithm that is tailored to the impulsive movements of gold, especially in the moments of a flat breakdown. When the market falls asleep in a sideways pattern, the robot is already preparing for a spurt to catch the trend wave at its very beginning.









Flat Analysis: The robot scans consolidation zones, identifying moments when the price gets stuck in a narrow range.





Impulse waiting: As soon as the price starts to show signs of a breakout, the robot is activated.





Moment of entry: The algorithm fixes a strong impulse and opens a trade in the direction of the breakdown, minimizing the risks and maximizing the profit potential.









Price $100 2/10 left, next price $150, final price will be $1000



Golden Impulse is designed for long-term, reliable performance, Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies like martingale or grid trading, making it a safe option for automated trading.













Risk Management: The robot automatically sets stop loss and take profit, adapting to the current market volatility.









Information









. Working Pairs: XAUUSD

. Time Frame: M30

. Minimum Deposit: 100$

. Minimum leverage : 1:50

. Works with any Broker, although it is recommended to use ECN-broker.









Features





. No Martingale

. No Network Trading

. No averaging

. No dangerous money management techniques .

. Tight stop loss and take profit for each trade .

. Stable results since 2000

. Not sensitive to Broker conditions

. Easy to install and use .

. Compliant with FIFO rules



Installation Settings.







. Lot - 0.01

. Risk -10

. SL - 2730

. TP - 5000

. NoLoss - 360

. Tralling - 820

. OpenStop - true

. Delta - 1

. TimeSet - 00:00

. MaxSpread - 50

. TotalProfitToClose - 4.0

. IncreaseFactor - 1.5

. MA Period - 210







: Before installing EA, always remember the risks. A recommended account with a narrow spread. The tester's history shows the past but does not show the future.








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































