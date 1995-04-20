Price Action Filter Histogram mt
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Price Action Filter Histogram" - is an efficient auxiliary trading tool for Price Action trading! No repaint.
- This indicator suggests to trader the direction of entries. Then trader just need to search for Price Action signals in that direction.
- Price Action Filter Histogram should be combined with Price Action patterns and support/resistance levels.
- Green color histogram - Look for Buy entries.
- Red color histogram - Look for Sell entries.
- There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.