Tough MACD

Tough MACD - Advanced MACD with Divergence Detection, by Tough Cookie Traders

Tough MACD is a powerful and customizable MACD indicator for MetaTrader 5 that enhances classic MACD analysis by incorporating automatic divergence detection. Designed for traders who rely on momentum and trend reversal signals, this indicator helps identify potential market turning points with visual cues.

Key Features:

Customizable MACD Settings – Adjust Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Signal SMA periods to fit your trading style.
Histogram Display – Toggle the MACD histogram for better trend visualization.
Divergence Detection – Automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences and marks them with arrows.
Overbought/Oversold Levels – Set custom threshold levels to highlight extreme market conditions.
User-Friendly Visualization – Clear plots and color-coded signals make trend recognition easier.

Whether you trade trends, reversals, or use divergence for confirmation, Tough MACD provides the tools you need to make informed decisions. 🚀


Risk Disclaimer:
Trading financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always conduct your own research and use proper risk management. The Tough MACD indicator is a technical analysis tool and should not be considered financial advice. Trade responsibly.


