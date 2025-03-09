Buyers VS Sellers Panel

BVP - Advanced Buyer/Seller Market Scanner

BVP (Buyer/Seller Panel) is a market analysis tool that provides real-time market sentiment analysis across multiple timeframes. The scanner delivers visual feedback across 12 timeframes from M1 to D1, helping traders identify market shifts and buyer-seller dominance patterns.

Technical Approach

The tool uses advanced calculation methods to determine market sentiment through buyer-seller ratio analysis. BVP displays this information through an intuitive interface that updates in real-time, providing percentage-based calculations for precise market assessment. The system processes price action data across all selected timeframes simultaneously.

The scanner employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market structure and determine periods of buyer or seller dominance. Color-coded visual indicators provide immediate feedback on market conditions, while percentage bars offer quantitative measurement of sentiment strength.

Key Capabilities

BVP features a modern visual interface with percentage bars that display buyer and seller strength indicators in real-time. Multi-timeframe analysis consolidates information from M1 through D1 periods into a single view, eliminating the need to switch between different chart timeframes.

The smart signal system uses color-coded alerts to highlight significant market conditions. Precise percentage calculations support informed trading decisions by quantifying market sentiment rather than relying on subjective interpretation.

Trading Applications

The scanner serves active traders seeking clear market direction signals, swing traders analyzing multiple timeframes for confirmation, and technical analysts requiring quantified sentiment data. Professional traders benefit from quick market assessment capabilities during fast-moving market conditions.

BVP provides instant market sentiment overview with clear visual signals indicating trend strength. Multi-timeframe confirmation helps validate trading decisions across different time horizons, while the quick decision-making support proves valuable during volatile market periods.

Practical Implementation

The tool integrates seamlessly with existing trading setups, providing continuous market sentiment monitoring without requiring manual timeframe switching. The percentage-based approach offers objective measurement of buyer-seller balance, removing guesswork from market sentiment analysis.

Professional-grade accuracy comes from the systematic approach to sentiment calculation, while the visual interface ensures rapid information processing during active trading sessions. The scanner maintains effectiveness across different market conditions and trading instruments.

BVP transforms market analysis by providing precise sentiment data across all major timeframes in a consolidated display. The combination of real-time updates, multi-timeframe coverage, and quantified sentiment measurement delivers comprehensive market insight for informed trading decisions.

More from author
OG Power Levels
Sander Maehle Andresen
Indicators
OG_Levels - Advanced Support & Resistance Identifier OG_Levels is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualizat
Trendster MT4
Sander Maehle Andresen
Indicators
Trendster Indicator identifies clear trend direction changes with precision entry signals. Shows blue lines for long opportunities and red lines for short setups. Built-in alert system notifies you instantly when new trend signals appear. The indicator offers two alert modes: Current Bar Alerts (alertsOnCurrent = true) fire immediately on the forming bar but can repaint and change, while Confirmed Bar Alerts (alertsOnCurrent = false) wait for bar completion and provide reliable, non-repainting s
Ota A2 MT4
Sander Maehle Andresen
Libraries
OTA A2 MT4 - Advanced Terminal Optimizer OTA A2 MT4 is a trading terminal optimization tool designed to enhance MetaTrader performance during intensive trading operations. The optimizer addresses common performance issues that occur when running multiple strategies, conducting extensive backtests, or managing numerous charts simultaneously. Technical Approach The optimizer employs sophisticated memory management techniques through direct system integration. It uses advanced working set optimizat
Sun Wind
Sander Maehle Andresen
Indicators
SunWind Indicator: Advanced Solar Flare Detection Without Repainting SunWind is a technical analysis indicator inspired by solar flare indicators, designed with critical improvements for accuracy and reliability. The indicator provides clear trading signals without repainting, ensuring that historical signals remain consistent once generated. Technical Foundation The indicator employs modified Fisher transformation algorithms to process price action data through multiple calculation layers. This
Trendster AI MT4
Sander Maehle Andresen
Utilities
Trendster AI - King of Trend Stars Trendster AI is your ultimate trend-riding companion, engineered to master directional market movements with unparalleled precision. Built on advanced price action analysis and ATR-based trend detection, we specialize in identifying sustained trending opportunities that conventional indicators miss. While others struggle with choppy markets, Trendster AI combines the TBOG Effect forecast system with sophisticated SMA analysis to distinguish between profitable t
Ota A2
Sander Maehle Andresen
Libraries
OTA A2 - Advanced Terminal Optimizer OTA A2 is a trading terminal optimization tool designed to enhance MetaTrader performance during intensive trading operations. The optimizer addresses common performance issues that occur when running multiple strategies, conducting extensive backtests, or managing numerous charts simultaneously. Technical Approach The optimizer employs sophisticated memory management techniques through direct system integration. It uses advanced working set optimization, int
Holy Ghost Bollinger
Sander Maehle Andresen
Utilities
HGB AI HGB AI is your elite trading companion engineered to spot market opportunities invisible to conventional analysis. Built on advanced trader vision principles, we specialize in range-based instruments and precision market timing strategies that deliver consistent results. While others chase trends blindly, HGB AI identifies the critical transition moments when markets shift from volatile trending phases into profitable ranging states. We're the trusted companion who sees what others miss,
OG Currency Indices Turbo
Sander Maehle Andresen
Utilities
OG Currency Indices Turbo - Professional Forex Strength Measurement Tool OG Currency Indices Turbo is a comprehensive forex strength measurement tool that creates custom indices for major currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and eight additional currencies. The tool addresses the limitation of analyzing individual currency pairs by providing complete currency strength measurement across multiple pairs simultaneously. Technical Foundation The tool employs sophisticated mathematical formulas t
Range Market Filter
Sander Maehle Andresen
Indicators
OG Stay At Home Trend OG Stay At Home Trend   is a market condition filter designed to help traders avoid false signals and optimize strategy performance by identifying whether the market environment favors trending or sideways movement. Core Purpose The indicator tells you whether it's safe to trend or better to stay out. It doesn't predict direction—it checks the market conditions before you apply your trading system. Green Bars mean the market is healthy for trend-following strategies Orange
OG ZigZag Swings
Sander Maehle Andresen
Indicators
OG ZigZag Swing Overview The OG ZigZag Swing Analyzer is a sophisticated market structure tool that identifies and analyzes price swings using the ZigZag algorithm. It provides detailed statistics on market movements, helping traders understand the rhythm and character of price action across different timeframes. Technical Approach The indicator employs advanced swing detection algorithms to identify significant market turning points. It categorizes movements as either LONG (upward) or SHORT (do
