Toughest Currency
- Indicators
- Florian Leonhard Schaal
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 10 March 2025
- Activations: 5
Currency Strength Indicator - Track Market Power
Overview:
Gain a competitive edge with the Currency Strength Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This intuitive tool measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies and displays them in a clear, sortable table directly on your chart. Perfect for forex traders looking to identify strong and weak currencies at a glance.
- Dynamic Strength Table: Displays real-time strength for EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, and NZD in the upper-left corner (position adjustable).
- Strength Metrics: Calculated from 28 currency pairs, normalized to a 0-100 scale based on percentage price changes over a customizable lookback period.
- Color-Coded Insights:
- Green: Strong currencies (> customizable threshold, default 80).
- Red: Weak currencies (< customizable threshold, default 20).
- Yellow: Neutral strength.
- Optional Alerts: Enable or disable notifications for strong/weak currencies crossing your set thresholds—trade your way!
- Flexible Settings: Adjust timeframe, lookback period, table position, and strength thresholds to suit your strategy.
How It Works:
Attach the Currency Strength Indicator to any chart, and it instantly calculates the strength of major currencies based on price movements across 28 pairs. The table updates in real-time, sorting currencies from strongest to weakest. If alerts are enabled, you’ll receive notifications when currencies hit strong or weak levels on your chosen timeframe.
- Precision: Spot trading opportunities by identifying currency imbalances quickly.
- Customization: Tailor the indicator with adjustable parameters for timeframe, lookback, and alert preferences.
- User-Friendly: Designed for English-speaking traders with a clean interface and optional alerts.
- Versatility: Ideal for scalping, swing trading, or long-term strategies.
- Timeframe: Timeframe for strength calculation (default: H1).
- LookbackPeriod: Number of bars for strength calculation (default: 14).
- XOffset: X distance from the left edge (default: 20).
- YOffset: Y distance from the top edge (default: 50).
- StrongThreshold: Threshold for strong currencies (default: 80.0).
- WeakThreshold: Threshold for weak currencies (default: 20.0).
- EnableAlerts: Enable/disable strength alerts (default: true).
By using the Toughest Currency indicator, you acknowledge and accept full responsibility for your trading decisions and agree that the creators, developers, and distributors of this indicator are not liable for any financial losses incurred.
Trade responsibly.