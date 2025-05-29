Tough Position Panel

Tough Position Panel - Real-Time Position Insights

Overview:

Enhance your trading experience with the Trade Info Panel, a powerful and lightweight indicator for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides real-time insights into your open positions directly on your chart, keeping you informed at all times. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this panel ensures you never lose track of your trades.

Key Features:
  • Comprehensive Data: Monitors your trades with details including:
    • Average Price: Weighted average entry price (N/A when no trades are open).
    • Trades: Number of open positions.
    • P/L: Total profit/loss in account currency.
    • Volume: Cumulative volume of all open trades.
    • Swap: Total swap fees accrued.

  • Average Price Line: A customizable horizontal line (color and width adjustable) appears on the chart when trades are open, visually marking your average entry price.
  • Customizable Positioning: Adjust the panel’s X and Y offsets to fit your chart layout perfectly.

How It Works:
The Trade Info Panel attaches to your chart and updates in real-time as you open or close positions. When no trades are active, it remains visible with default values (e.g., "Avg Price: N/A"), ensuring constant accessibility. Once trades are opened, the panel populates with live data, and the Average Price line is drawn for quick reference.

Why Choose Trade Info Panel?
  • Clarity: Keep all essential trade metrics at a glance without cluttering your workspace.
  • Versatility: Works seamlessly with manual trading or alongside Expert Advisors.
  • User-Friendly: Simple setup with intuitive inputs for English-speaking traders worldwide.
Settings:
  • XOffset: Distance from the right edge (default: 240).
  • YOffset: Distance from the top edge (default: 20).
  • AvgPriceLineColor: Color of the Average Price line (default: Yellow).
  • AvgPriceLineWidth: Width of the Average Price line (default: 1).
By using the Tough Position Panel indicator, you acknowledge and accept full responsibility for your trading decisions and agree that the creators, developers, and distributors of this indicator are not liable for any financial losses incurred.










More from author
ToughBot BETA
Florian Leonhard Schaal
Experts
Overview Please read the description carefully.  Toughbot (Free BETA Version) is an aggressive, martingale-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies - or high-risk, constant small wins, and occasional big wins so to speak. Built for MetaTrader 5, Toughbot employs a Bollinger Bands breakout strategy combined with a grid-based, hardcore-martingale approach to amplify position sizes heavily during adverse market movements. This EA is optimized
FREE
Tough MACD
Florian Leonhard Schaal
Indicators
Tough MACD - Advanced MACD with Divergence Detection, by Tough Cookie Traders Tough MACD is a powerful and customizable MACD indicator for MetaTrader 5 that enhances classic MACD analysis by incorporating automatic divergence detection. Designed for traders who rely on momentum and trend reversal signals, this indicator helps identify potential market turning points with visual cues. Key Features: Customizable MACD Settings – Adjust Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Signal SMA periods to fit your tradin
FREE
Tough Cookie Multi Asset
Florian Leonhard Schaal
Indicators
Overview The ToughCookie Indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed specifically for traders employing Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies. This indicator enhances your trading experience by providing detailed position information, visualizing the average entry price as a horizontal line, and integrating a customizable Simple Moving Average (SMA) for trend and entry identification. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, ToughCookie streamlines decision-making and offers real
Toughest Currency
Florian Leonhard Schaal
Indicators
Currency Strength Indicator - Track Market Power Overview: Gain a competitive edge with the Currency Strength Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This intuitive tool measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies and displays them in a clear, sortable table directly on your chart. Perfect for forex traders looking to identify strong and weak currencies at a glance. Key Features: Dynamic Strength Table: Displays real-time strength for EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, and NZD in the upper-left c
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review