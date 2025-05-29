Tough Position Panel
- Indicators
- Florian Leonhard Schaal
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 29 May 2025
Tough Position Panel - Real-Time Position Insights
Overview:
Enhance your trading experience with the Trade Info Panel, a powerful and lightweight indicator for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides real-time insights into your open positions directly on your chart, keeping you informed at all times. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this panel ensures you never lose track of your trades.
- Comprehensive Data: Monitors your trades with details including:
- Average Price: Weighted average entry price (N/A when no trades are open).
- Trades: Number of open positions.
- P/L: Total profit/loss in account currency.
- Volume: Cumulative volume of all open trades.
- Swap: Total swap fees accrued.
-
- Average Price Line: A customizable horizontal line (color and width adjustable) appears on the chart when trades are open, visually marking your average entry price.
- Customizable Positioning: Adjust the panel’s X and Y offsets to fit your chart layout perfectly.
How It Works:
The Trade Info Panel attaches to your chart and updates in real-time as you open or close positions. When no trades are active, it remains visible with default values (e.g., "Avg Price: N/A"), ensuring constant accessibility. Once trades are opened, the panel populates with live data, and the Average Price line is drawn for quick reference.
- Clarity: Keep all essential trade metrics at a glance without cluttering your workspace.
- Versatility: Works seamlessly with manual trading or alongside Expert Advisors.
- User-Friendly: Simple setup with intuitive inputs for English-speaking traders worldwide.
- XOffset: Distance from the right edge (default: 240).
- YOffset: Distance from the top edge (default: 20).
- AvgPriceLineColor: Color of the Average Price line (default: Yellow).
- AvgPriceLineWidth: Width of the Average Price line (default: 1).