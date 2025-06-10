Gold Scalping EA mz

GOLD SCALPING EA - is a fully automatic trading system for XAUUSD (gold) pair - very safe with steady growth.





This is one of the most stable EA for Gold on the market at the present time - it takes around 20-40 trades on XAUUSD pair per month.

GOLD SCALPING EA is suitable for Prop_firm trading and FTMO challenge as well.





Use Set_file v25.21 from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA.





EA features:

- System is safe and NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own Fixed_SL for account protection.

- This EA is very user friendly and can be used by both: trading professionals & newcomers.

- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4, apply corresponding Set_file and leave PC run (or just use VPS).

- EA has precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.

- No swaps involved in trading.

- No through weekend trading.

- Scalping techniques.

- Implemented compound interest position size management method.

- Min required account balance to run robot is just $50.

- TimeFrame: only M5.

- Trading pair: only XAUUSD (gold).

- Operating time: EA is looking for entry signals at the beginning of Asia session.

- Leverage of account: any leverage in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.

- Risk Management: 1-6% risk per trade (4% in default Set_file, can be changed in settings) OR use fixed lot.





How to install:

- System requires MT4 account with narrow spreads (Raw spread or ECN).

- Open XAUUSD chart.

- Select M5 timeframe on the chart.

- Attach EA to the chart.

- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA (get Set_file v25.21 from "Comments" section of this webpage). Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.

- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to leave MT4 run on PC (or VPS).





IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:

- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period). If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help you with that and provide related Set_file if necessary.

- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.