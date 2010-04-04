Macro ICT Indicator MT5

The Macro ICT Indicator MT5 is an advanced trading tool designed for identifying key accumulation and expansion phases within financial markets. By leveraging macroeconomic principles, this indicator automatically detects significant structural shifts that occur at specific times during the trading day. These shifts are influenced by factors such as interest rate changes, inflation trends, economic policies, and global financial events, all of which contribute to market movements.





Indicator Specifications

Category ICT - Liquidity - Smart Money Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Continuation - Leading Time Frame 1 minute - 5 minutes Trading Style Scalping - High-Frequency Trading Market Cryptocurrency - Forex

Indicator Overview

The Macro ICT Indicator is based on macroeconomic analysis, helping traders recognize crucial market behaviors and patterns. This tool enhances decision-making by highlighting significant market shifts in real-time. Primarily suited for scalping strategies, this indicator assists traders in capturing short-term opportunities while navigating rapid price movements effectively.

Macro ICT in an Uptrend

On a 5-minute price chart of the USD/CHF pair, the indicator marks macro zones, distinguishing the "Expansion" macro in turquoise and the "Manipulation" macro in blue. Following a Change of Character (CHoCH) and structural breakout, the price experiences upward momentum, presenting favorable buying opportunities.

Macro ICT in a Downtrend

In a 5-minute Bitcoin chart, the indicator highlights a Change of Character (CHoCH) during the expansion phase, leading to a downward trend. With proper confirmations, traders can strategically position stop-loss levels around these zones and confidently enter short trades.

Indicator Settings

Chart & Object Color Theme: Customizable color scheme

Customizable color scheme Enable London Macro 1: Displays London Macro 1 on the chart

Displays London Macro 1 on the chart London Macro 1 Time: 02:33 - 03:00

02:33 - 03:00 Enable London Macro 2: Displays London Macro 2 on the chart

Displays London Macro 2 on the chart London Macro 2 Time: 04:03 - 04:30

04:03 - 04:30 Enable New York Macro 1: Displays New York Macro 1 on the chart

Displays New York Macro 1 on the chart New York Macro 1 Time: 08:50 - 09:10

08:50 - 09:10 Enable New York Macro 2: Displays New York Macro 2 on the chart

Displays New York Macro 2 on the chart New York Macro 2 Time: 09:50 - 10:10

09:50 - 10:10 Enable New York Macro 3: Displays New York Macro 3 on the chart

Displays New York Macro 3 on the chart New York Macro 3 Time: 10:50 - 11:10

10:50 - 11:10 Enable New York Macro 4: Displays New York Macro 4 on the chart

Displays New York Macro 4 on the chart New York Macro 4 Time: 11:50 - 12:10

11:50 - 12:10 Enable New York Macro 5: Displays New York Macro 5 on the chart

Displays New York Macro 5 on the chart New York Macro 5 Time: 13:10 - 13:40

13:10 - 13:40 Days to Look Back: Default setting of 3 days

Default setting of 3 days Show Macro Type Text: Displays labels for macro patterns

Displays labels for macro patterns Backtest Time Offset: Default set to 7200

Conclusion

The Macro ICT Indicator MT5 is an essential tool for traders who focus on identifying market accumulation and expansion zones. By analyzing macro-level trends within short time frames, this indicator enhances precision in trade execution. With its flexible settings and comprehensive market insights, it is particularly beneficial for scalping traders seeking high-probability setups.